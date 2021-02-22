Good News for Bobby Shmurda! He’s Set for Release from Prison Tomorrow (02-23-21)

*The countdown until #BobbyShmurda returns home is officially on. Records show that the rapper is scheduled to be released as early as February 23rd, which is tomorrow.

@TMZ_TV spoke with his mother, Leslie Pollard, about his plans once he is finally released. She revealed to the outlet that he plans to have an intimate dinner with his loved ones once he returns home. After that, he plans on keeping things real chill as he prepares to get right back into his music.

By the way, the rapper’s conditional release date was bumped up to February 23 …a full 10 months early. Not bad … considering he had some problems during his prison stint.

Bobby Shmurda will be on parole until 2026.

