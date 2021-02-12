BLIND ITEM: The Actress, The Married Actor and Their Baby

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Many many years ago, I wrote and revealed that this at the time A- list mostly movie actress had a miscarriage because of her drug and alcohol use. She doesn’t really act any longer, but all of you know who she is. In any event, no one was quite sure who the father of the baby was. It turns out it is this married permanent A+/A list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee and already has one secret family he keeps hidden from the public.

Can you guess the actress and the actor?