‘A Closer Look’ with Eric Benét Premiering Thursday, February 25 on ALLBLK / Watch!

*ALLBLK is releasing a new episode of the popular new docu-series, A Closer Look, which profiles R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose song(s) have and continue to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. The Third installment features Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter and actor, Eric Benét, premiering Thursday, February 25th on ALLBLK.

A Closer Look on ALLBLK, from 4x NAACP Image Award winning producer, Issac Taylor highlights an artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode consists of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews, placing, “A Closer Look” on the artist’s career and life.” Artists previously featured on the show include Ralph Transvant, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, New Edition, and award winning, singer, songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight.

MORE ON EURWEB: Brian McKnight’s Son Blasts Him on Instagram, Urges Fans to Stop Supporting His ‘Absent’ Father