Thursday, February 11, 2021
Misty Copeland Pens Book for Young Readers Celebrating Black Ballerinas

By Ny MaGee
*Misty Copeland wants to encourage aspiring ballerinas with her new book for middle-school aged readers called “Black Ballerinas.”

The book will be released this fall via publisher Simon & Schuster’s Aladdin Books imprint and illustrated by Salena Barnes.

 “Part of my mission is to bring awareness to the contributions of Black ballerinas. To give a sense of the rich histories of those who may not be documented in ballet history books, yet their careers—and legacies—are no less valuable and inspiring,” Copeland said in an interview with People.

Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, says her book is targeted for ages 10 and up and will be released on Nov. 2.

“I’m going to share my personal stories, connections to, and experiences with these groundbreaking women. Here are my intimate snapshots of those journeys. I am infinitely grateful for their legacies. This is my bow to them.”

In “Black Ballerinas,” Copeland honors “the trailblazing women who made her own success possible by pushing back against repression and racism with their talent and tenacity,” according to the press release. 

In the upcoming book, the dancers pays tribute to women like Raven Wilkinson, Lauren Anderson, and Janet Collins, all trailblazers in the ballet industry. 

Copeland previously published a picture book called “Bunhead”s and the kids’ book “Firebird” and her memoir, “Life in Motion.”

