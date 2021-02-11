Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home Today’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Utah Jazz Keeps Promise to be ‘Actively Anti-Racist’ With New Program (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

donovan mitchell blm
Donovan Mitchell of the NBA’s Utah Jazz (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

*In his first media availability as the official owner of the Jazz, Ryan Smith made a promise to his team and to the community about how the Jazz will go about dealing with matters of social justice.

“It’s not that we’re going to be anti-racist; we’re going to be actively anti-racist as an organization,” Smith said. “And that means we’re going to take our time and our energy, and we’re going to use this platform to help make our communities more equitable from education to health care.”

Welp, this being the United States of America, it didn’t take long for an incident to arise prompting Smith to make good on that promise. Earlier this week, teammate Donovan Mitchell expressed his disgust and sadness over news that a North Ogden, Utah charter elementary school allowed parents to opt their kids out of participating in Black History Month events. The decision, which has since been reversed following backlash, was made after a few parents asked for their kids to not participate.

“I don’t know where to start…. racism is taught… and the fact that kids are being told by their own parents to not learn about black history and black excellence is sickening and sad!! And this is just part of the problem….. Smh,” Mitchell tweeted earlier this week.

Outraged by the story, the Smith and the Jazz are seeking to address the issue head on with its new streaming program, “Black History Heroes,” for all K-12 students in Utah. The series will feature Jazz players, head coach Quin Snyder and owners Ryan and Ashley Smith discussing — and teaching — about Black history. They’ll talk about the people and the events that have helped inspire them, with the hope the message will have the same impact on thousands of Utah students.

Individual sessions will be held with team members for all Utah elementary schools on Feb. 18, junior high schools on Feb. 23, and high schools on Feb. 25. The Black History Heroes discussions will go live at 10 a.m. MT on their respective days and will be available on demand for use as part of school curriculums.

Smith said it was important, too, that the program doesn’t just involve the Black players on the team for this reason: They wanted to help the young students see that Black history is simply everyone’s history.

Watch below:

Previous articleRobin Thicke Says He Was ‘Arrogant’ and ‘In a Bad Place’ During ‘Blurred Lines’ Fame
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO