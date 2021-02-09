Peacock Announces Limited Series ‘Best Man’ with Original Cast

*Peacock, The NBCUniversal streaming platform, has ordered a 10-episode limited series based on the “Best Man” movies.

The series titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters” will follow the life events of the eight main characters in “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.” The original cast set to reprise their roles include Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Writer-director, Malcolm D. Lee, is also back to write and executive produce the series with Dayna Lynne North (Insecure), per THR.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Said Lee, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Lee signed a first-look deal with Universal Television in 2018 and has since served up several successful movies for the studio, including “Girls Trip” and “Night School.”

Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

“The Best Man” earned over $34,000,000 at the box office on a reported nine million dollar budget.