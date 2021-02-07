Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home Living Business
Business

Brown Beauty Co-op Brings Together Retailers Carrying Over 100 Black-Owned Brands

By Fisher Jack
0

Brown Beauty Co-op

*In the wake of corporations committing to invest in Black-owned brands, The Brown Beauty Co-op isn’t sitting still. The Washington, DC-based beauty cooperative, which is the premier destination for Black and brown beauty brands, will host an unprecedented retail workshop titled “The Brand & The Beautiful” (Click here to register now!). This workshop will cater to Black and brown product owners, manufacturers, and sellers who are interested in breaking into retail and want to get insider information on how to design their brand pitch to get on shelves.

“It’s 2021 and there’s no better time to invest in Black-owned brands, Black-owned retailers, and our communities,” said Amaya Smith, co-founder of The Brown Beauty Co-op. “We’re excited that this workshop allows us to create our own table rather than waiting to be given a seat in a room where so few of us sit.”

“There’s no other workshop like this,” said Kimberly Smith, co-founder of The Brown Beauty Co-op. “Entrepreneurs will get to hear from brand strategists on how to craft a brand story, protect their brands and scale their businesses. But what’s most exciting is they will hear from real buyers, which happen to be some of the top Black-owned retailers, to get feedback on what they’re looking for. You will not want to miss this!”

Who: The Brown Beauty Co-op

What: The Brand & The Beautiful Online Workshop

When: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 12-5 PM ET

Where: Register today online at REBRAND.LY/BRANDBEAUTIFUL

MORE NEWS: A Closer Look at the Rough and Tumble Life of Queen Latifah

Brown Beauty Co-op

The workshop will feature the following renowned speakers:

Kimberly Smith, Co-founder of The Brown Beauty Co-op, Founder of Marjani:
An Ivy League trained corporate attorney, Kimberly started the first of its kind online beauty retailer catering to women of color where she uses her platform to empower women of color, across nationalities, age, hair textures, and shades to embrace and claim their beauty.

Amaya Smith, Co-founder of The Brown Beauty Co-op, Founder of Product Junkie:
With a foundation in marketing and communications, Amaya has worked to create a space for women and people who wear their hair naturally curly, in order mainstream curly hair.

Amber Williams, Brand Strategist & Copywriter:
From an entry-level seat inside Giorgio Armani’s marketing department to creating global brand strategies for Volkswagen, Amber helps creatives stand out and sell faster by creating copy that counts.

Brittney Ogike, Founder, BeautyBeez:
Brittney Ogike is the founder of the North Hollywood based modern beauty supply store that champions inclusivity by building a community that celebrates multicultural beauty.

Chinonye Akunne, Co-founder ILERA Apothecary:
Born to Nigerian immigrants, Chinonye Akunne has culminated an impressive background in scientific fields and strives to make the beauty industry more transparent all while staying true to her roots and helping others.

Jenea Robinson, Owner, Marsh + Mane:
Jenea worked to create a Philadelphia based beauty supply store that women actually looked forward to visiting. A beautiful space that is inviting, with knowledgeable staff and products that cater to every aspect of your wash-day routine.

Neidy Hornsby, Noir IP & Business Attorney:
Neidy exclusively partners with creatives, entrepreneurs and women-owned brands with the goal to close the gap between emerging brands and Big Law.

Anika Hobbs, Owner & Lead Curator of Nubian Hueman:
With a professional career of over 15 years of multi-level, national and international retail trade, Anika leads Nubian Hueman’s work as a social impact company that specializes in sourcing unique goods and fashion by artists representing the global Diaspora.

Shannon Kennard, Creative Director and Co-founder Mama Tress:
As a digital marketer and artist, Shannon aims to collaborate and uplift other creatives of color and to foster entrepreneurship and imagination using personal narratives and an open mind.

Kristian Henderson, Founder of BLK + GRN:
With a background in science and medicine, Kristian is the founder of the premium purveyor of clean, all-natural, Black-owned products. A marketplace that features all-natural, non-toxic products for women of color, by women of color.
source: The Brown Beauty Co-op

Previous articleRIP Leon Spinks: Legendary Boxer and Former Heavyweight Champion Dead At 67
Next articleWATCH Performances from the 22nd Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on BET
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 1
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO