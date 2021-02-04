Woman Warns Us Not to Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Spray … After She Did Just That (Watch)

*”Gorilla Glue” was trending Thursday afternoon after a woman took to TikTok to warn her followers not to use the industrial strength adhesive as a hair spray, should you run out of your regular spray and need something to hold you over.

The woman, whose hair appears to be permanently shellacked to her scalp, said she usually uses Got2b Glued freeze spray to “finish off” her hair, but ran out of the product. “So I used this,” she said, holding the Gorilla Glue spray toward the camera. “Bad, bad, bad idea.”

“Yall look. My hair?” she said, tapping and rubbing her hardened follicles. “It don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move!”

As if this is a common occurrence that warranted a warning, she said in closing, “If you ever run out of Got2b Glued spray, don’t ever, EVER use [Gorilla Glue spray] unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

Watch below: