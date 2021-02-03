Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Law School Grad Breaks Down After Passing CA Bar Exam; Mom Praises God Repeatedly (Watch)

Omarr Rambert and his mom react to his passing of the California Bar Exam in viral video

*Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided in fifth grade he wanted to be a lawyer. The moment that his dream came true was captured in a video on Instagram that has since gone viral.

The clip shows Rambert and his mom nervously awaiting word of his California Bar fate over a laptop. When the good news comes in, Rambert breaks down in tears as his mom explodes behind him with repeated praise for God and Jesus.

“I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school,” Rambert told ABC7 Los Angeles.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

“I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam,” he said. “The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work.”

