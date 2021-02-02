Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Ryan Coogler Inks 5-Year Exclusive Deal with Disney Television

*Ryan Coogler through his Coogler’s Proximity Media has inked a 5-year exclusive television deal with The Walt Disney Company. 

The “Black Panther director will develop a new television series for the studio. The first one will be a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+, per Deadline.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

READ MORE: Kevin Feige Reveals Details About ‘Black Panther 2’ Without Chadwick Boseman

Said Coogler: “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media.”

In related news, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased what fans can expect with the next film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

In a new interview with Deadline, Fiege said the film will explore other areas and characters of Wakanda.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” he said. “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

We previously reported, Feige confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Chadwick Boseman’s leading character T’Challa, following the actor’s death in August after a private battle with cancer.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege said. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

