Kevin Feige Reveals Details About ‘Black Panther 2’ Without Chadwick Boseman

*Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has dished about what fans can expect with the next film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

In a new interview with Deadline, Fiege said the film will explore other areas and characters of Wakanda.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” Feige told Deadline. “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

READ MORE: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Ryan Coogler Has Started Outlining ‘Black Panther 2’

Kevin Feige confirms that T’Challa will not appear in ‘Black Panther 2,’ neither recast nor CGI The sequel will be about exploring ‘characters and different subcultures’ of Wakanda (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/m9jH36JP0E) pic.twitter.com/RKOAk30GV1 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 11, 2021

We previously reported, Feige confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Chadwick Boseman’s leading character T’Challa, following the actor’s death in August following a long private battle with cancer.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege added. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

“Black Panther,” which starred Boseman as the titular hero, grossed $700 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Feige revealed back in 2018 that Marvel was exploring where the sequel could go even while working on the first film, saying, “We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

“Black Panther 2” is set to begin production in July 2021 and release in July 2022. Ryan Coogler is returning as the writer and director of the sequel. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright are expected to return.