Saturday, January 30, 2021
Lisa D’Amato (‘ANTM’ Alum) Accuses Tyra Banks of Exploiting Her ‘Childhood Trauma’ / WATCH

Lisa D’Amato – Tyra Banks (Getty)

*Seemingly from out of nowhere, model Lisa D’Amato is going at “America’s Next Top Model” creator Tyra Banks in an “open video.” No doubt you’re asking what is going on? Well, she’s claiming Banks exploited her “childhood traumas” for profit.

D’Amato, now 40, got a lot of notice in 2005 after coming in 6th place on Cycle 5 of “ANTM.” She came back in 2011 and took first place in Cycle 17’s “All-Star” competition.

In an Instagram video addressed to Banks on Thursday D’Amato said she risked breach of contract by opening up during an episode of “E! True Hollywood Story” about the alleged mistreatment she and other girls received while competing.

CHECK THIS OUT: TikToker Lovely Peaches Reportedly Arrested After Abusing Dog for Clout

“I did it knowing that it was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out,” D’Amato shared. “It was just so f–ked up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?”

She continued, “I don’t know how you sleep at night. You, Tyra, you knew very well the horrible trauma that my mom inflicted on me, and you also talk so much about how you wouldn’t be where you are without your mother and how powerful she is. So knowing that, you still did that to me and continued to do it to other girls, even after I spoke publicly about it.”

D’Amato included footage from former contestants Jeana Turner of Cycle 24 and Angelea Preston of Cycles 12, 14 and 17, both of whom previously called out the show and its creator.

“How do you sleep at night?” D’Amato continued. “How do you sleep at night knowing that you’re torturing and poking at people’s, girls’ childhood traumas for your own profit?”

It was last year that Banks spoke on heat she got after a clip from a 2006 episode of “ANTM” went viral, in which she told contestant Dani Evans she’d never be a “covergirl” with a gap in her teeth.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks tweeted at the time. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

So far, Banks has publicly responded to D’Amatos allegations.

Previous articleNew Rule! CDC to Mandate Masks on All Forms of Public Transportation / WATCH
