‘There’s Nothing Illegal About It’: White Woman Defends Her N-Word Rant Toward 2 Black Men (Watch)

*A Florida woman was filmed repeatedly using the n-word in reference to two Black men who own a moving company and were working on her street. She also justified her actions saying that her use of the slur – six times in 30 seconds – was not against the law.

“It doesn’t matter if I said it 100 times in 30 seconds,” Gina Brashear later told NBC2. “There’s nothing illegal about saying it.”

Brashear’s racist projectiles started after the two Black owners of moving and delivery company OF Logistics — Will Osley and Melvin Finley — parked their truck in front of Brashear’s driveway, so they could unload sheet metal for a job on the same street.

Brashear refused to apologize when confronted about her use of the n-word, which was recorded by her neighbor, for whom the two men were unloading sheet metal from the semi-truck. Brashear can be heard using the slur at least six times in the short clip. The neighbor who recorded the video can be heard telling Brashear, “You’re harassing us.”

Watch below: