HISTORY Channel Announces New ‘Tuskegee Airmen’ Documentary from Robin Roberts

By Ny MaGee
Tuskegee Airmen

*The HISTORY® Channel announces its new one-hour documentary, “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” executive produced and narrated by “Good Morning America” anchor, Robin Roberts.

The special explores the history, legacy and impact of America’s first Black military pilots and how their significant contributions to this country inspired the next generation of activists and leaders pushing for racial equality and civic change. Featuring archival footage, and personal anecdotes from Roberts, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman, this powerful documentary will shine a light on the incredible men who sacrificed their lives despite all odds stacked against them.

“The legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is one that I hold extremely close to my heart, and I am thrilled to partner with The HISTORY® Channel to tell their stories,” said Roberts. “My father, Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, was a Tuskegee Airman, and their service helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Movement and contributed to the end of segregation in the military.”

In the summer of 1941, the nation’s very first class of Black fighter pilots began their training at the Tuskegee Institute of Alabama. Later, their extreme sacrifice and historic achievements would inspire great change and encourage the eventual desegregation of the United States armed forces. “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” takes viewers on a historical journey into this legendary group of military pilots and highlights their courage, grit, and determination. The special features found and exclusive footage, imagery and commentary from notable figures such as Tuskegee Airman Fighter Pilot General Charles McGee, Lt. Colonel James Harvey, the late Franklin J. Macon, activist Tamika Mallory, Reverend Al Sharpton, and actors Elijah Kelley (Red Tails) and Tristan Wilds (Red Tails).

Additionally, in celebration of Black History Month, The HISTORY® Channel will launch on February 1 a special extension of its award-winning “Save Our History” campaign by spotlighting everyday heroes whose contributions have impacted our communities and helped shape Black history.

“Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Rock’n Robin Productions. Robin Roberts and John R. Green serve as executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions. Reni Calister is co-Executive Producer. Mary E. Donahue serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.

“Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” premieres Wednesday, February 10 at 8PM ET/PT.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

