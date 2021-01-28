Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Andra Day Lost 39 Pounds, Started Smoking & Drinking for Portrayal of Billie Holiday

By Fisher Jack
0

*Wanting to capture the pure essence of the late great Billie Holiday, singer/actress Andra Day went to extreme measures.  She revealed that she lost almost 40 pounds and started drinking and smoking to portray Billie Holiday in the biopic, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” directed by Lee Daniels.

“I put my family through it and I put myself through it,” Day said in an interview with Variety.  “I went from 163 pounds to 124 pounds.  I would talk like her and I don’t drink or smoke, but I started smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol.  Not that I recommend people do this; I just was desperate because this is my first role.”

Day also experienced a degree of pain and trauma, which allowed her to feel the complex life of Holiday, who was a victim of rape, domestic abuse, and struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

MORE NEWS: ‘All of My Apps Just Crashed’: Amanda Gorman Talks Life After the Inauguration (Watch)

Andra Day - before and after weight - Getty
Andra Day poses in 2016 (L) and performing in 2021. The actress said she lost 39 pounds for her portrayal as Billie Holiday. (Getty)

Day said that she got the role in early 2018 and immediately began researching Holiday’s personal and professional lives.

“I read everything I could get my hands on.  Listened to every interview,” Day revealed.  “I exhausted the internet of Billie Holiday photos.”

And, yes, Day sings in the movie, but says she changed her voice to better vocally express the pain that Holiday lived.

“That was an early decision that we made right away to do the singing,” Day said. “Every time I would sing a song I’d go, ‘OK, Lee’s going to hear this and he’s going to fire me.’  But I wouldn’t have done it if they’d been, ‘Do it in your voice.’  That for me would have probably been a no. There’s victory and there is pain in her voice. So to me it was just like we’ve got to get it, you know what I mean?  It will have to be my interpretation of it, but it has to be there.”

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday will be released by Hulu in February of this year.

Previous articleAnimated, Documentary and International Feature Films Eligible for 93rd Oscars® Announced
Next articleHISTORY Channel Announces New ‘Tuskegee Airmen’ Documentary from Robin Roberts
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO