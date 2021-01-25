Monday, January 25, 2021
New Body Cam Video Shows Cop Shooting Pastor During Mental Health Check

By Ny MaGee
*Newly released body cam video in the police killing of Killeen, Texas pastor, Patrick Warren Sr., 52, shows an officer immediately tasing and then shooting the man moments upon arrival. 

As EURweb previously reported, Warren’s family called for assistance on Jan. 9 because they were concerned he was experiencing a mental health episode. Police were sent instead of mental health professionals and tragically shot Warren Sr. to death.

@ShaunKing was among the first to break the heartbreaking news, explaining in detail exactly what happened when Warren was killed by Officer Reynaldo Contreras. Warren was a husband, father and respected pastor who was reportedly in the middle of a mental health crisis. 

WATCH As UNarmed Black Minister is SHOT and KILLED by Cops During Mental Health Check

Patrick-Warren-Instagram

Here's More from TMZ

On January 9, a mental health officer showed up, talked to Warren until he was calm and then took him to the hospital where he got checked out and returned home. The video (above) shows Warren calmly walking to the officer’s car. The following day, the family called again, but this time there were no mental health officers available. Enter Officer Reynaldo Contreras.

Warren opens the front door and Contreras immediately threatens to tase him. Less than a minute later, Warren is fatally shot. The initial video of the incident went viral earlier this month. 

The family has hired famed civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, and they are calling for Contreras to be fired and charged with murder. 

Contreras is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

