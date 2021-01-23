Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home Other News Civil Rights
Civil Rights

‘The History of Conflict in America’: Smithsonian Channel’s Special Programming Sat (01-23) At 3pm E/P

By Fisher Jack
0

*To understand the present, we look to the past. Smithsonian Channel proudly presents an evening to explore our nation’s path to the present moment. Unlocking notable documentaries spotlighting the pivotal moments of history that paved the way to the nation’s present.

The award-winning slate tackles the history of unrest in America and the momentous events that shaped our future. HOW WE GOT HERE “THE HISTORY OF CONFLICT IN AMERICA” begins Saturday, January 23 at 3pm ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

“Smithsonian Channel’s vast library of documentary material includes coverage of pivotal moments in the history of our country,” said James F. Blue III, SVP and Head of Smithsonian Channel & MTV News and Docs. “I am immensely proud to present a slate of films, carefully curated by our incredible team of storytellers, that highlight historical moment of conflict in the United States and how the American people faced them. In gaining a better understanding of past conflicts, we are better equipped to tackle the serious challenges we face today. It is our privilege to contribute to the national conversation in this way.”

MORE NEWS: Off the Hook: Black Female Competitive Fishing Team, Ebony Anglers, Push Diversity in Fishing (Video)

Black people honoring Dr Martin Luther King Jr

The lineup includes:

3pm: America’s Hidden Stories: Hitler’s US Election Plot

  • Discover newly unearthed secrets about a plot hatched by a U.S. oilman and the Nazis to keep FDR from being re-elected.

4pm: America in Color: The 1960s

  • Revisit America during the turbulent 1960s, as we bring the dawn of modern America to colorful life.

5pm: Smithsonian Time Capsule: 1968

  • From a “Hair” Playbill to a can of Pringles to the Apollo 8 Command Module, this is 1968 told through artifacts of the time.

6pm: Smithsonian Time Capsule: Beyond Stonewall

  • A look at the struggles and contributions of LGBTQ in America.

7pm: Walk Against Fear: James Meredith

  • A civil rights hero unlike any other, James Meredith took on the University of Mississippi and the state’s governor to desegregate the school, a fight that triggered the largest mobilization of federal troops on U.S. soil since the Civil War. He began a one-man “Walk Against Fear” to encourage Black Mississippians to register to vote, which became a national event after he was shot. Despite his monumental achievements, few people know who he is.

8pm: MLK: The Assassination Tapes

  • April 4, 1968 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. It was all caught on film, tape and audio. So why have we seen so little of it? The well-known photograph of Dr. King’s aides pointing toward the direction of the gunfire is iconic, but tells only part of the story. For the first time, a remarkable collection of recently rediscovered footage has been chronologically reassembled. The remarkable documentary revisits the tumultuous events surrounding one of the most shocking assassinations in America, through the voices of the era.

9pm: First Ladies Revealed: Twists of Fate

  • Whether adding the West Wing or championing women’s rights, these three first ladies embraced a job they never expected to hold.

10pm: The Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment

  • Witness the story of President Clinton’s impeachment, presented through archival footage of the day. Featuring many of the same government officials who encountered impeachment again with former President Donald J. Trump.

11pm: The Lost Tapes: LA Riots

  • Revisit the L.A. Riots shown entirely through news reports, home video, and police footage.
Previous article‘Auto Trends’ Unveils What’s New For 2021 And Beyond On SiriusXM And Other Outlets
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 2
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO