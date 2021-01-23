‘The History of Conflict in America’: Smithsonian Channel’s Special Programming Sat (01-23) At 3pm E/P

*To understand the present, we look to the past. Smithsonian Channel proudly presents an evening to explore our nation’s path to the present moment. Unlocking notable documentaries spotlighting the pivotal moments of history that paved the way to the nation’s present.

The award-winning slate tackles the history of unrest in America and the momentous events that shaped our future. HOW WE GOT HERE “THE HISTORY OF CONFLICT IN AMERICA” begins Saturday, January 23 at 3pm ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

“Smithsonian Channel’s vast library of documentary material includes coverage of pivotal moments in the history of our country,” said James F. Blue III, SVP and Head of Smithsonian Channel & MTV News and Docs. “I am immensely proud to present a slate of films, carefully curated by our incredible team of storytellers, that highlight historical moment of conflict in the United States and how the American people faced them. In gaining a better understanding of past conflicts, we are better equipped to tackle the serious challenges we face today. It is our privilege to contribute to the national conversation in this way.”

The lineup includes:

3pm: America’s Hidden Stories: Hitler’s US Election Plot

Discover newly unearthed secrets about a plot hatched by a U.S. oilman and the Nazis to keep FDR from being re-elected.

4pm: America in Color: The 1960s

Revisit America during the turbulent 1960s, as we bring the dawn of modern America to colorful life.

5pm: Smithsonian Time Capsule: 1968

From a “Hair” Playbill to a can of Pringles to the Apollo 8 Command Module, this is 1968 told through artifacts of the time.

6pm: Smithsonian Time Capsule: Beyond Stonewall

A look at the struggles and contributions of LGBTQ in America.

7pm: Walk Against Fear: James Meredith

A civil rights hero unlike any other, James Meredith took on the University of Mississippi and the state’s governor to desegregate the school, a fight that triggered the largest mobilization of federal troops on U.S. soil since the Civil War. He began a one-man “Walk Against Fear” to encourage Black Mississippians to register to vote, which became a national event after he was shot. Despite his monumental achievements, few people know who he is.

8pm: MLK: The Assassination Tapes

April 4, 1968 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. It was all caught on film, tape and audio. So why have we seen so little of it? The well-known photograph of Dr. King’s aides pointing toward the direction of the gunfire is iconic, but tells only part of the story. For the first time, a remarkable collection of recently rediscovered footage has been chronologically reassembled. The remarkable documentary revisits the tumultuous events surrounding one of the most shocking assassinations in America, through the voices of the era.

9pm: First Ladies Revealed: Twists of Fate

Whether adding the West Wing or championing women’s rights, these three first ladies embraced a job they never expected to hold.

10pm: The Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment

Witness the story of President Clinton’s impeachment, presented through archival footage of the day. Featuring many of the same government officials who encountered impeachment again with former President Donald J. Trump.

11pm: The Lost Tapes: LA Riots