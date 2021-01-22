Lawsuit Accuses Soulja Boy of Raping Former Personal Assistant, Holding Her Hostage

*Soulja Boy has been accused of raping and assaulting his former personal assistant over a two-year period.

The 30-year-old rapper is being sued by an anonymous woman, who claims he kidnapped and brutalized her shortly after she was hired in December 2018. In her lawsuit, the alleged victim said the harassment began when he sent her unsolicited pictures of his penis.

According to PEOPLE, the woman, who filed as “Jane Doe,” also claims Soulja created a hostile work environment and failed to pay her wages.

Here’s more from the publication:

According to the lawsuit, Soulja would “become enraged” if the woman got comments on her Instagram page or if her phone rang. After another violent instance, she says he threatened her saying, “I should have killed you.”

After he sexually assaulted her for the first time in February 2019… she says he expressed remorse and offered her $1,000. But the abuse continued, she says, and “on numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, [he] would inappropriately touch [her] body, forcefully pull her pants off, and rape her,” per PEOPLE.

When the woman attempted to leave, she says Soulja locked her in her room “without hot water” for three days “until she was coerced into not leaving.”

The woman alleged she was held hostage and sometimes sexually assaulted twice a day. She ultimately decided to move out in August 2020 after fearing she “would die” during a violent attack.

A spokesperson for Soulja has denied her allegations, saying: “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is nonsense!!!”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the woman’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said her experience with the hip-hop star has “traumatized and filled her with fear.”

“His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally,” Rahmani told PEOPLE. “When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

The woman is suing for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress. She is also seeking her unpaid wages.