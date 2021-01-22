How a Bunch of White Parents Stopped a Texas School District’s Diversity Education Plan (Watch)

*NBC News posted a story today (Jan. 22) about how white parents in Southlake, Texas banned together and fought like hell to stop the school board from enacting a diversity education plan in the wake of multiple racist incidents in the local high school.

The board was prompted to act in 2018, after video of Southlake students laughing as they filmed themselves shouting the N-word at a party went viral.

Watch below:

Robin Cornish, a 51-year-old Black mother of five, recognized the girl leading the chant as the younger sibling of one of her son’s former friends. Cornish was upset as she watched the 8-second clip, she said, but she wasn’t surprised.

This was Southlake, Texas, after all.

NBC reports:

The elite, mostly white suburb 30 miles northwest of Dallas has a reputation as one of the best places in the country to raise a family, thanks in large part to its highly ranked public school system: The Carroll Independent School District, home of the Dragons, where the median home costs $650,000 and average SAT scores are good enough to get students into top-tier universities.

But the video of Carroll high schoolers shouting the N-word was about to expose another side of the fast-growing and quickly diversifying community, one that Cornish and other Black parents quietly referred to as Southlake’s “dirty secret.”

Watch below (or here) and read the infuriating details about this town’s all-out resistance to the diversity plan here