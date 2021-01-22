‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes Keep Popping Up On Porn Sites

*Netflix is reportedly struggling to keep the nude scenes from “Bridgerton” off porn sites.

Specifically, folks just can’t get enough of the interracial sex between co-stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor.

According to the New York Post, “pirated nude sex scenes from the period piece have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on adult video-streaming platforms,” the outlet writes.

“’Bridgerton’s’ sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger,” an insider told the Sun. “Raunchy set pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels. To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale.”

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

According to the report, many clips have been removed from porn platforms after Netflix issued warnings about “misuse of their intellectual property.”

“It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe and Regé-Jean, two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way,” the insider told the UK outlet.

“It never felt like the sex scenes were just there for the sake of the sex scenes,” Dynevor previously told the Wrap. “They really told a story. They told Daphne’s sexual evolution and it was really important to get them right.”

Meanwhile, Page and Dynevor have been forced to dismiss rumors that they are coupled up in real life.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” the actor said during a joint interview on Access Hollywood. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

Netlfix announced this week that “Bridgerton” has been renewed for a second season.