Kevin Hart Inks Netflix Deal for 4 Movies He’s Set to Star In, Produce

*Kevin Hart has inked a deal with Netflix that will see him staring at least four films produced through his production company (HartBeat Productions).

According to Deadline, the agreement also includes a first-look film producing deal for the comedy. The pact comes after Hart’s most recent comedy special, “Zero F**ks Given,” turned out to be Netflix’s biggest comedy film in 2020.

Hart celebrated the news with and IG post (see below), and the following statement: 

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to [Netflix executives] Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Stuber also put out a statement, saying “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

Bryan Smiley, president of Hartbeat, also gushed about “this exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” he said. 

“Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class’ films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come,” Smiley added. 

Meanwhile, Hart is set to star in his first dramatic series for Netflix, a limited series titled “True Story” that he will also executive produce.

Previous article
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

