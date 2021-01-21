Kailand Morris, Son of Stevie Wonder, Interning with Dior Ahead of Capsule Collection

*Stevie Wonder’s son is currently working on a winter internship with Dior, as he prepares to drop his capsule collection this spring.

As reported by The Blast, Kailand Morris was photographed strolling the streets of Paris and following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask.

We’re told Kailand was heading to the design studio with his manager Shawn Mann where he will be working with Dior’s head creative director, Kim Jones, at Dior Homme in Paris. The company is preparing for its fashion show which will be live-streamed on January 22nd and virtually shown to millions around the world.

According to the report, Morris has walked the runway in major shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Pyer Moss, and Comme des Garçons. Most recently he was included in the 2021 V Magazine Calendar.

Check out some of the modelling photos of the young lad below.

