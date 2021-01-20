Joe Biden Sworn in on Capitol Hill as 46th U.S. President

*President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have officially taken over the White House.

The new Democratic dynamic duo were sworn in on Wednesday at the US Capitol.

“Let’s start afresh — all of us,” Biden said at the inauguration ceremony.

“America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge,” he added. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a case: a case of democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded.” “Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

The official presidential Twitter accounts have now passed from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, but the 46th president will not inherit the millions of followers associated with Trump.

We previously reported.. Biden plans to address the COVID-19 crisis within his first ten days in office, and ask Congress to prioritize offering legal status to an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the country.

On Saturday, Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain sent a memo to incoming White House advisers about the executive actions that he plans to sign in the first ten days of his administration.

“We face four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis. All of these crises demand urgent action,” Klain wrote, per PEOPLE. “In his first ten days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world.”

Biden will reportedly kick off his presidency by asking the Education Department to extend the federal hiatus on student loan payments and interest. He will also rejoin the Paris climate accord, lift Trump’s travel ban on Muslim countries, launch the “100 Day Masking Challenge,” and issue a mask mandate on federal property and interstate travel. Biden will also extend nationwide restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

His executive actions this week intend to “move aggressively to change the course of the COVID-19 crisis and safely re-open schools and businesses, including by taking action to mitigate spread through expanding testing, protecting workers, and establishing clear public health standards.”

Biden’s 10-day agenda reportedly includes overturning Trump’s strict border policies and “start the difficult but critical work of reuniting families separated at the border,” Klain said.

On his first day in office, Biden reportedly intends to announce legislation that provides citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants, per The Associated Press.