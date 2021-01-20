Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

‘Grown-ish’ Gals Spill the Tea on Season3 / EUR ExclusiveWatch

By L.Marie
0

*Zoe (Yara Shahidi) and the crew are back for season 3b of “Grown-ish.” The second half of season 3 picks up with Zoe dealing with life after college. She may be a college drop out now but she is becoming the stylist and fashion icon she’s been dreaming about.  

Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with the cast to get a sneak peek of what fans can expect in the new season. 

“Zoe is really now managing being a stylist, and realizing that following her dreams isn’t a dream every step of the way now that she is in the adult world,” says Shahidi.

MORE NEWS: Black Lawmakers in Texas Hope This is the Year That ‘Confederate Heroes Day’ Will Be Abolished (Watch)

Speaking of the adult world, Nomi is getting a taste of it as well. The last season ended with her water breaking and now fans will see her figure out life with a baby.

“Nomi has some big, big probably the biggest life decision to make on what she’s going to do with her kiddo,” says Emily Arlook, who plays Nomi.  

All of the ladies are facing crossroads in their life. Some of those roads may be a bit bumpier than others but they are all going through it together. Ana, played by Francia Raisa,  encounters a relationship that makes her question herself and her beliefs. 

“She has always been a faithful person but her faith is almost being challenged in this next season. It’s the first time we see Ana in a relationship,” says Raisa.

Chloe and Halle Bailey - Grown-ish
Chloe and Halle Bailey / Grown-ish

The twins, Jazz and Sky, played by Chloe and Halle Bailey, are struggling with finding their voice outside of being athletes. When the school activist Aaron (Trevor Jackson) starts a campus sit-in, the girls are faced with the decision to speak up or keep it politically correct so they don’t appear to be the “problematic” athletes 

Make sure to check out “Grown-ish” on Freeform to see how the ladies handle college/adult life. 

 “Grown-ish” airs on Freeform Thursday, January 21 

Previous articleOhio State Graduate Dies After Trapping Her Head Between Car, Parking Garage Kiosk
Next articleNas Says He’s ‘Honored’ Over Hip-Hop Battle with JAY-Z [VIDEO]
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 0
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 12
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO