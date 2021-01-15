Rihanna Teams with Iconic Artist Lorna Simpson for Stunning Collage in Essence Magazine

*Rihanna has teamed with artist Lorna Simpson for a series of stunning collages for the January/February 2021 issue of Essence and 12-page portfolio titled “Of Earth & Sky.”

“Lorna is a legend,” said Rihanna. “Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her,” she added. “But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”

Here’s more from Essence:

Simpson has become known for her art that recontextualizes images of Black women from vintage pages of Ebony and Jet magazines and found photos in the creation of arresting collages. In 2018, she received the J. Paul Getty Medal and she has been honored by The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and the Studio Museum in Harlem. Saying yes to this exclusive project allowed Simpson, 60, to continue exploring narratives around gender, race and identity. She also shared the experience with her daughter, writer and actor Zora Simpson Casebere, 22, who penned the accompanying cover portfolio essay, “Anthems of Possibility.”

Unveiling our January + February cover art featuring a stunning collaboration with global fashion and beauty founder @rihanna and artist Lorna Simpson. The striking visuals channel iconic black magazine spreads with an ethereal Rihanna. https://t.co/FlzfYmwhO4 #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/HcAUJAV0VD — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 14, 2021

Simpson captured the pop star posing against the galaxy, on a bridge, in an oyster shell, with rough diamonds on her head and more.

“[Collaborating] with Rihanna and Essence magazine is quite incredible,” Simpson told the publication. “As an artist, I’m able to deliver these unusual images of someone who is so well-known and so recognizable… It’s an amazing opportunity.”

“It’s like magic,” Rihanna concluded of the otherworldly images.

Check out Rihanna’s latest Essence cover shoot here.

Essence’s January/February 2021 issue will be available on newsstands and digital platforms on January 19.