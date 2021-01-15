Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Rihanna Teams with Iconic Artist Lorna Simpson for Stunning Collage in Essence Magazine

By Ny MaGee
0

rihanna

*Rihanna has teamed with artist Lorna Simpson for a series of stunning collages for the January/February 2021 issue of Essence and 12-page portfolio titled “Of Earth & Sky.”

“Lorna is a legend,” said Rihanna. “Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her,” she added. “But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”

Here’s more from Essence:

Simpson has become known for her art that recontextualizes images of Black women from vintage pages of Ebony and Jet magazines and found photos in the creation of arresting collages. In 2018, she received the J. Paul Getty Medal and she has been honored by The Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and the Studio Museum in Harlem. Saying yes to this exclusive project allowed Simpson, 60, to continue exploring narratives around gender, race and identity. She also shared the experience with her daughter, writer and actor Zora Simpson Casebere, 22, who penned the accompanying cover portfolio essay, “Anthems of Possibility.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad

Simpson captured the pop star posing against the galaxy, on a bridge, in an oyster shell, with rough diamonds on her head and more.

“[Collaborating] with Rihanna and Essence magazine is quite incredible,” Simpson told the publication. “As an artist, I’m able to deliver these unusual images of someone who is so well-known and so recognizable… It’s an amazing opportunity.”

“It’s like magic,” Rihanna concluded of the otherworldly images.

Check out Rihanna’s latest Essence cover shoot here.

Essence’s January/February 2021 issue will be available on newsstands and digital platforms on January 19.

 

Previous articleChester Hollman III – Wrongfully Incarcerated 28 Years by Black Prosecutor and Black Judge – Speaks Out
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO