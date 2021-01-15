Ben Affleck Reflects on Racist Response to Jennifer Lopez Romance

*Ben Affleck reflected on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest Awards Chatter podcast.

While promoting his movie “The Way Back,” Affleck, 48, also opened up about the hate and negativity Lopez received during their romance.

“People were so f—- mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s— was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said during the podcast.

“Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f—– should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today,” he continued.

READ MORE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reunites with Ex Jennifer Lopez for Instagram Live Dance Party [VIDEO]

Days before they were set to walk down the aisle, Lopez and Affleck postponed their 2003 wedding and officially split by January 2004. During their 2-year relationship, the media dubbed the couple ‘Bennifer.”

“You know, there’s always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially,” Affleck said on the THR podcast. “Still, to this day, [some] will go, ‘I see you out there in the paparazzi and the pictures!’ It’s like, ‘Yes, I left my house and took out the trash. It’s not like I’m trying to—’ And it’s still like, ‘You were taking a pap walk!’ As if, if you leave your house, you’re only doing so in the hope that you could be so lucky that you could end up as the sixth item in The Daily Mail. It’s absurd!”

Meanwhile, Lopez previously told InStyle of the ‘Bennifer’ media circus…”It was just crazy.”

She added, “Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth.”

The actor appeared in Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” music video, and they also starred together in “Jersey Girl” and the critically-panned “Gigli.”