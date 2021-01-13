Widow of Chadwick Boseman Delivers Emotional Speech to Accept Gotham Award On His Behalf [WATCH]

*Chadwick Boseman’s widow – Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman – delivered an emotional speech during Monday night’s virtual ceremony for the 30th annual Gotham Awards. The late actor was posthumously honored with the Actor Tribute and his wife accepted the award on his behalf..

“As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” she said. “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met…because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment.

She added, “The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life..and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Gotham Awards Tribute in His Honor: ‘I Love You’ #PEOPLEtheTVShow pic.twitter.com/0n1PU05Wry — People (@people) January 13, 2021

“He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life,” Simone said. “He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.”

“Thank you for giving Chad these gifts,” she continued, holding back tears. “It’s an honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Simone also touched on Chadwick’s thirst for the truth and how it helped inspire his performances.

“He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up,” she said. “That’s what he was doing when he was acting. [He] was not merely telling a story or reading lines on a page, but modeling a path to true fulfillment.”

She cried as she said “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.”

Watch her touching speech below:

Boseman died in August after a 4 year private battle with colon cancer.