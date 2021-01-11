Monday, January 11, 2021
MAGA Mauling: Horrific Riot Video Shows Capitol Police Officer Stomped, Beaten with American Flag Pole

ErYJMrMXcAArNc8
CNN.com: New video shows rioters beating police officer on Capitol Hill steps

*During the MAGA mob’s attempted takeover of the Capitol on Wednesday, one man in a white hat and backpack grabbed a police officer by the helmet, dragged him downstairs and began beating him along with other rioters who quickly swarmed the officer, kicking, punching and stomping him. One man even bashed the officer with a pole flying an American flag.

The disturbing video of the outnumbered officer, first aired by CNN on Sunday, quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.6 million views on Twitter by early Monday. The officer seen in the video, as well as in other photos and videos of the moment that later surfaced on social media, has not been officially identified. It’s also not clear the extent of the injuries the officer suffered in the attack.

RELATED NEWS: Black Capitol Police Officers Describe How They Fought Off ‘Racist-Ass Terrorists’

CNN reported the video captured the scene outside the Capitol around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted a video message addressing the crowd, telling the rioters: “We love you. You’re very special.”

