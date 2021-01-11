MAGA Mauling: Horrific Riot Video Shows Capitol Police Officer Stomped, Beaten with American Flag Pole

*During the MAGA mob’s attempted takeover of the Capitol on Wednesday, one man in a white hat and backpack grabbed a police officer by the helmet, dragged him downstairs and began beating him along with other rioters who quickly swarmed the officer, kicking, punching and stomping him. One man even bashed the officer with a pole flying an American flag.

The disturbing video of the outnumbered officer, first aired by CNN on Sunday, quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.6 million views on Twitter by early Monday. The officer seen in the video, as well as in other photos and videos of the moment that later surfaced on social media, has not been officially identified. It’s also not clear the extent of the injuries the officer suffered in the attack.

Horrific new video obtained by CNN shows a MAGA rioter (in white hat and backpack) grab a DC Metro officer and pull him down Capitol steps where he is stomped and beaten with an American flag pole.

At one point they sing the Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/XXJMxanGXp — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 10, 2021

CNN reported the video captured the scene outside the Capitol around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted a video message addressing the crowd, telling the rioters: “We love you. You’re very special.”