LeToya Luckett Announces End of Marriage to Tommicus Walker After 3 Years

*Former Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett has pulled the plug on her marriage to husband Tommicus Walker.

The couple are getting divorced after three years of marriage. Taking to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 11), Luckett announced that they will continue to co-parent their children.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett wrote alongside a photo of the family of four. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

Check out her full IG post below.

READ MORE: LeToya Luckett Experiences Motherhood Again; Gives Birth to Son Tysun Wolf Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett)

Luckett and Walker’s marital woes played out in episodes of T.I.’s “Friends & Family Hustle” reality series. They sparked breakup rumors over the summer following reports that Walker had an affair with an Instagram model, who was shopping their sex tape.

In announcing their separation, Luckett asked for privacy.

“Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging I time,” she added.

Luckett and Walker wed in December 2017 and share two children: daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tysun, who was born in September 2020.

We previously reported, in March, Luckett announced that she was having a boy but had nixed a gender reveal party due to COVID-19.

“In an interest to keep our friends & family safe, @tommicuswalker and I decided against having a gathering to reveal the sex of our little one. Instead, we’re choosing to have an online reveal party,” she wrote on Instagram.

Luckett, who as of late has found success as an actress, was one of the original members of Destiny’s Child in the early ’90s before she got fired and replaced in 2000.