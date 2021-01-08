*Recognizing the diverse range of delicious food, rich history and culture that Black-owned restaurants contribute to the American experience, Pepsi introduced Dig In. The consumer-facing, multi-year platform is a rallying call for people to double down on supporting Black-owned restaurants.

Dig In aims to generate at least $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years. The platform also serves as an invitation for Black restaurateurs to tap into a variety of resources available from PepsiCo including business services, training and mentorship. Both timely ways to support Black-owned eateries that are facing systemic barriers, which have been worsened by the pandemic.

“Our mission to connect Black-owned restaurants with the access, business acceleration, and visibility needed to thrive requires a clear call to action: Dig In,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “Dig into the vibrant, delicious menus of Black-owned restaurants. Help build this moment into a sustainable movement that enables businesses to continue serving as cornerstones of our communities.”

A Primetime Kickoff

Pepsi introduced Dig In with a national ad spot featuring a symphony of standout Black-owned restaurants from four cities. Debuted on NFL Network Media during the playoffs, one of the most-watched sports moments of the year, “Savor the Sound” shines a spotlight on four hometown heroes through the sights and sounds of the dishes they create. The spot premiered December 26 and runs through February 8 on TV, and digitally on NFL.com.

Starring in the ad are:

7th + Grove, Tampa, Fla.: Delivers an elevated southern menu, creatively crafted cocktails and extraordinary service.

Off the Bone Barbeque, Dallas, Texas: Local favorite serving up gourmet, authentic barbecue that keeps diners smiling from ear to ear.

The Breakfast Klub, Houston, Texas: A central mainstay in Houston's daily life, providing good food served in a soulful atmosphere.

Kitchen Cray, Washington D.C.: Eye-tempting comfort food with a Cajun twist that's topped with decadence.

“Our restaurant has stood strong with open doors for 19 years as a Houston mainstay, feeding locals and visitors alike,” said Marcus Davis, founder and owner of The Breakfast Klub and member of the PepsiCo Black Restaurant Advisory Council. “With the national exposure that Pepsi is providing to businesses like mine, I hope to see a boost in active interest and support of the many Black-owned restaurants shaping the culture and food scene in neighborhoods across America.”

In early 2021, Pepsi will expand its consumer engagement efforts with more ways for people to learn about and support Black-owned restaurants nationwide. To Dig In with Pepsi, follow @PepsiDigIn on Instagram and Facebook.

Closing the Digital Divide

Pepsi also rolled out the Black Restaurants Deliver program, an eight-week, no cost consultancy that optimizes and builds online ordering and delivery capabilities for select restaurants. Having recently completed a pilot in Washington, D.C., the program will serve 400 restaurants in more than 40 local communities over five years, jumpstarting restaurants’ adaptation to the ever-changing dining landscape.

Building on PepsiCo Commitments to Racial Equality

In 2020, PepsiCo committed $400 million to advance racial equality within the company, industry and the communities it serves. $50 million of that is dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses, including announcements made last fall: Pepsi signed on as the first-ever national sponsor of Black Restaurant Week , the PepsiCo Foundation bestowed a $10 million grant to the National Urban League creating the Black Restaurant Accelerator , and the company invested $2.5 million to develop Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

