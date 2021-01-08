Friday, January 8, 2021
LeBron James: What If ‘Those Were My Kind Storming The Capitol?’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
LeBron James talks to reporters about the MAGA Riots on Jan. 7, 2021

*LeBron James weighed in Thursday on the MAGA mob that stormed the Capitol with considerably less police pushback than the militaristic presence brought out for peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in the summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who hit 27 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, said the Black community was hit with a one-two punch this week with the Capitol riots and the news that the police officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake in Wisconsin will face zero charges.

“We live in two Americas. That was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don’t understand that or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back, not even just one step, maybe four or five or even 10 steps backwards,” James said.
“Ask yourself: how do you want your kids, or how do you want your grandkids, how do we want America to be viewed as, how do we want to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it.

“Being part of a household with three kids, two boys, a daughter, a wife, a mother-in-law, so many Black folks in my household during that time and it’s on the TV, couldn’t help but wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol… what would have been the outcome? I think we all know.”

As previously reported, James is flirting with putting a group together to purchase the WNBA franchise Atlanta Dream. It’s currently owned by freshly-defeated Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, whom the team famously campaigned against over the summer due to her reluctance to support Black Lives Matter.

Previous articlePepsi Encourages Championing of Black-Owned Restaurants with Goal to Generate $100M in Sales for Local Businesses
