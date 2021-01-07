Warnock on Loeffler and Other Trump ‘Enablers’: ‘Their Fingerprints Are on This’ / LISTEN

*Earlier today Senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, where he spoke out against Republicans who have their “fingerprints” on yesterday’s attack on the capitol.

“The president and all of those who had enabled him, including Kelly Loeffler, who I ran against, and who has yet to concede this race, their hands and their fingerprints are on this….[Senators Hawley and Cruz], they’re thinking about 2024 and this crazy notion that somehow if they appeal to the worst in people, that they appeal to this base, that that gives them a chance. So they were willing to sacrifice the nation, sacrifice its most cherished ideals of democracy, the peaceful transition of power for their own personal ambition.”

At the same time, Reverend Warnock also told Madison that there’s an important takeaway from the Georgia election results: “Georgia elected a black man, the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, and Jon Ossoff, a Jewish man mentored by John Lewis. It is the reversal of a Southern strategy. A new America is emerging and that’s why you see the expression you saw yesterday. It is the desperate, last gasp of an old problem that knows it’s on its last breath. You know, when you chop the head off of a snake, it continues to rattle, but it’s on its way out.”

Senator-Elect Warnock: Capitol Riot Covered In Republican “Fingerprints”; “People Have To Be Held Accountable”

Host, Joe Madison: Let me get your response to yesterday, just your visceral response.

Rev. Raphael Warnock: So we had a terrible expression of the ugly side of our humanity. This kind of violent mob that made its way into the Capitol, and the president and all of those who had enabled him, including Kelly Loeffler, who I ran against, and who has yet to concede this race, their hands and their fingerprints are on this. We are a democracy, we believe in the peaceful transition of power, and this transition is not so peaceful. Four people died yesterday and people have to be held accountable for that. And this is the extreme expression of a more fundamental problem that we do have in our politics, which is part of the reason I ran in the first place. And that is that we have a crop of politicians who are so focused on winning the next election that they’re not thinking about the next generation. When you think about the folks who decided to go along with this stuff yesterday, Senator Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz, what is it that drove it? They’re thinking about 2024 and this crazy notion that somehow if they appeal to the worst in people, that they appeal to this base, that that gives them a chance. So they were willing to sacrifice the nation, sacrifice its most cherished ideals of democracy, the peaceful transition of power for their own personal ambition. And while we are horrified by what we saw yesterday, this kind of human carnage, we need to recognize the ways in which that mentality plays itself out in a whole range of issues. The reason why we can’t get movement on reasonable levels of gun safety upon which all Americans agree that politicians are thinking about themselves. Why can’t we strengthen the Affordable Care Act rather than having a debate all of these years about getting rid of the Affordable Care Act and getting rid of people’s healthcare in the middle of the pandemic? Politicians are thinking about themselves. Why can’t we get movement on voting rights or environmental justice? Because the oil and gas companies own the politicians. And so, I think that the people have to rise up in peaceful ways and reclaim the American idea, reclaim their democracy, that this is a government of by and for the people.

Senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock on Georgia’s historic election results: “A New America Is Emerging”

Rev. Raphael Warnock: You know, words have power. I’m a preacher. So, you know, my whole life’s work emanates from the things you say. Like we do a lot of things as a church, we feed the hungry, but all of that emanates from the words that come out of your mouth. Words have power, and the president has – you know, I got a pulpit as a preacher, but you talk about a pulpit – he’s got a bully pulpit and he’s used it in the worst kinds of ways. And here is the result. It is shocking, but not surprising. Yeah, here’s the thing, here’s the thing, Joe. I don’t want us to lose track of this because it’s dark right now. And you know, people are upset for obvious reasons, but the other thing that happened yesterday is that in the wee hours of the morning, we learned that Georgia had elected its first black United States Senator and a young Jewish man, the son of an immigrant. At the same time, coming out of Georgia in this moment where there is this – we have seen this emergence of the ugly side of our history, over against all the racism and the anti-Semitism that expresses itself, this kind of white supremacist ideology that expresses itself both in racism and anti-Semitism, Georgia elected a black man, the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, and Jon Ossoff, a Jewish man mentored by John Lewis. It is the reversal of a Southern strategy. A new America is emerging and that’s why you see the expression you saw yesterday. It is the desperate, last gasp of an old problem that knows it’s on its last breath. You know, when you chop the head off of a snake, it continues to rattle, but it’s on its way out. And so let’s hold on to the best of the American spirit, the idea of the beloved community that Dr. King talked about. We have to love each other through this.

source: SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126).