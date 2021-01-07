50 Cent Mocks Floyd Mayweather Over Alleged Beard Implants

*50 Cent is back at taking shots at Floyd Mayweather.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop star/actor/producer trolled the famed boxer in an Instagram post when he implied Mayweather was wearing beard implants.

In the since-deleted post, 50 was commenting on an image of the boxing legend looking like he’s filling out his beard. 50 wasted no time shading the champ, suggesting Floyd took hair from his head implanted on his face.

“LMAO,” 50 captioned the picture of Floyd. “He took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ?”

Check out Floyd’s new beard in the IG post below.

50 Cent and Floyd have been beefing for over five years, with the rapper often mocking Maywater’s alleged inability to read.

In 2014, he challenged Mayweather to a page of a “Harry Potter” book. He also offered to donate $750,000 to the charity of Floyd’s choice if he read “The Cat in the Hat.”

In 2019, Mayweather reignited their feud by attacking 50’s career, iheart.com reported.

“It was only 4 shots that ended Curtis 🐀 Jackson rap career,” Floyd captioned an Instagram series of screenshots of 50’s lost battles. “1. You tried desperately to revive your career by going head to head with Kanye West and got dragged publicly, taking a unanimous decision loss.”

“2.Jay Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo,” Floyd continued, adding, “3. Beats by Dre headphones was a home run smash, we all know that, but what the f**k was Curtis’s SMS Audio headphones? That was some straight bullsh*t the FEDs had something to do with,” Floyd wrote. “Those are snitch headphones, you can be in your car and hear the people’s conversation in the vehicle next to you.”

He concluded by taking aim at 50’s vodka company. “4.Diddy got Ciroc and its still selling worldwide and you can’t find Efen in no stores and it’s well known the sh*t taste like rubbing alcohol,” he wrote.