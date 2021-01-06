Lord Have Mercy! Trump Supporters Storm Congress – Pence, Lawmakers Scoot for Safety / WATCH

*(Via DailyMail) – An army of crazed Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress Wednesday after he told them to march on the Capitol – with Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers rushed to safety as thousands tbroke through police barricades.

Members of Congress ran from the floor as police ordered them to evacuate to their offices for their own safety after a mob smashed through police barricades. The storming brought the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to a halt – after Pence said he would defy Trump and refuse to overturn the election single-handed.

Trump told thousands of supporters just outside the White House that he wanted Pence to ‘come through’ for us and demanded that he reject electoral votes out of hand over that the president claims is ‘fraud.’ He threatened Pence saying ‘I’m not hearing good stories’ and telling him to have ‘courage’ to strike downswing states’ votes – a move which would defy the constitution.

However, minutes before arriving on Capitol Hill to preside over the joint session of Congress to certify the election’s outcome, Pence bluntly told lawmakers that he would refuse to obey Trump’s orders. Pence sent a letter to the 535 senators and representatives on Capitol Hill ahead of his presiding over the Joint Session that will certify Joe Biden’s victory.

