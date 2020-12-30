Wednesday, December 30, 2020
The Pulse of Entertainment: Maestro Gregory DeMyers Releases ‘My Time’ for Gregory D & Company / Video

By Eunice Moseley
Gregory DeMyers
Gregory DeMyers releases ‘My Time.’

*“He said, ‘Your time is now,’” said Maestro Gregory DeMyers about the new single for Gregory D & Company titled “My Time” (IndieBlue). It is named after a reply he received from God after asking Him when his time was coming.

A vocalist/rapper, songwriter, choir director, keyboardist, organist, drummer and bass player, Gregory formed his own choir (named Company) and ministry, and went solo after many years as part of the L.I.V. Music Group. Since forming his own vocal group and ministry Gregory has performed as Gregory D. & Company on ‘The Dorinda Show” (TCT), “Nite Line” (WGGS), “Atlanta Live” (WATC), “Babbie’s House” (WATC), and “Magnify” (WATC). Aside from his solo singles and projects – “He’s Good” (2014), “More Than a Conqueror” (2016), “I Am a Praiser” (2017), and “The Worship Trio” (2017) – Gregory has garnered six Rhythm Of Gospel Award nominations and two Voices of Gospel Music Award nominations.

“Gregory D. & Company reached #36 on the Gospel charts, and Marvin Sapp was #31,” he pointed out excitedly. “But #1 is pleasing God. I just want to please God. I put 150% into it. Any size the crowd, big or small, I’m trying to please.”

MORE ON EURWEB: ATL Man (Dequan Reed) Name As Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

The “My Time” single is leading up to his 2021 project release, where he will surely please God as he continues to spread the Gospel – the message of Love. That Praise & Worship talent has resulted in Gregory D. & Company performing at the same events with such Gospel greats as Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Lee Williams, Wess Morgan, Alexis Spight, Clifton Ross, III and Willie Moore, Jr.

“For seven or eight years I was doing rap for Gospel,” he admitted to me. “I was 17 when I started writing Praise & Worship songs.”

About the Maestro’s humble musical beginnings he said, “Music is in the family… all of us…we pickup anything we put our minds to. It’s a gift. I wish I was better at other things, but it is what it is.”

He continued about the new single and his future Praise & Worship plans, “We are pushing the single a little bit. We have another single created set to release 1st part of 2021. We’re going to another level with that single. I’m just excited. Maybe later we will release the EP.” www.GregroryDMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

 

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

