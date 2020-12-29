ATL Man (Dequan Reed) Name As Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

*If you live in the ATL and your name is Dequan Reed, here’s the deal. You might want to A … get out of dodge with a quickness. Or better yet, B … you might wanna consider turning yourself into the Atlanta Police Department.

During a news conference Tuesday, Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki named Reed, 24, for being wanted on several charges including felony murder in the death of Kennedy Maxie, reports AJC.com.

Just so you know, as of this posting Reed had not yet been arrested. However the ATL PD is working on it, so says interim police Chief Rodney Bryant.

“We have identified him and we will continue to work diligently to bring him to justice in the city of Atlanta,” he said. It is not clear how Reed was identified as a suspect.

As we reported, Kennedy, 7, passed away from her injury in a hospital Saturday night. She had been in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite since the shooting last Monday evening, officials said.

Kennedy, who lived in Cobb County and attended Sedalia Park Elementary, was shot in the back of the head while riding with her mother and aunt near Phipps Plaza.

Investigators do not believe the family’s Lexus was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from an argument between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said. Police are still examining surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant and loving child is tragically taken from her family. We urge the public to continue to provide information that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy’s death.”

Kennedy’s death comes during a particularly deadly year in Atlanta, and less than six months after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother.

The car Secoriea was riding in encountered a roadblock an armed group had set up to control who was allowed to pass the restaurant. At some point, shots were fired, and one came through the car and struck the 8-year-old.