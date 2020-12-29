Omarosa Says Trump is Having a ‘Psychotic Episode’ Over Election Loss [VIDEO]

*Omarosa Manigault-Newman appeared on MSNBC with host Alex Witt on Saturday where she described President Trump‘s behavior over his election loss as a “psychotic episode.”

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode. I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January,” Manigault-Newman said.

She also expressed concern for those still working for the Trump White House.

“I really feel bad for those who are left because the reality is that Donald is going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself and the only ones left now are Mike Pence and Mark Meadows,” Omarosa said.

After being fired from the Trump administration in December 2017, the reality TV star released a tell-all book the following year entitled “Unhinged” detailing her experience working for the president.

Manigault-Newman believes Pence will be on the “receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath” if he refuses to declare Biden’s win as fraud when he presides over the Jan. 6 Congress session to certify the election results, The Daily Mail reports.

“He probably sat there and made a case to Vice President Pence and the more Pence pushes back, the louder Donald gets, the crazier he gets with his requests, and then when he gets mad he just kicks you out and just stops speaking with you,” Omaroa said.

“Donald needs to realize it’s over for him. And this is the first time in his life when he’s not able to buy himself out of a situation, lie himself out of a situation, manipulate himself out of a situation,” she added. “The American people have spoken.”

Hear more from Omarosa about the matter via the clip below.