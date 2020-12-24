

*Holiday movies are a favorite pass time for most during the holiday season. If you’re looking for options outside of the classics BET+ and ION TV have you covered.

BET+ has several original Christmas movies, two including “My Wife and Kids” actress Jennifer Freeman. She stars in “The Business of Christmas” and “The Christmas Kiss.” She also stars in ION Television’s “Beaus for Holly.”

Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with Jennifer Freeman to talk about her new Holiday films. In the BET+ original “The Business of Christmas” Freeman plays the daughter of a couple who is struggling to keep their family business open. The parents try to get their kids home to help but everyone is too busy. But when an illness strikes the family they must all come together.

“ I really like the message of that movie because I think it’s really relatable this year,” says Freeman.

The second BET+ original she stars in is “A Christmas Kiss.” A Christmas themed rom-com about a quirky assistant who’s friends encourage her to get a makeover. While they are out celebrating her new look she meets a handsome man in the elevator and they share a kiss. When the two meet again the man doesn’t recognize her. “He happens to be her boss’s boyfriend so there’s a little drama there,” says Freeman.

ION Television also has a Christmas rom-com titled “Beaus For Holly” where Freeman plays a type-A business owner who has to be in control of everything, even her relationship. She feels it’s time to get married and decides to propose to her boyfriend. When he rejects her proposal she goes on the engagement trip she planned solo and her life takes an unexpected turn for the better.

“I love Christmas movies because they just bring so much joy and happiness,” says Freeman. All three films give you that warm feeling of joy, love, and Christmas cheer when you watch them. These films are streaming now on BET+ and ION Television.