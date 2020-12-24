Entertainment
Jennifer Freeman Takes Over the Christmas Movie Scene With 3 New Holiday Films / WATCH
*Holiday movies are a favorite pass time for most during the holiday season. If you’re looking for options outside of the classics BET+ and ION TV have you covered.
BET+ has several original Christmas movies, two including “My Wife and Kids” actress Jennifer Freeman. She stars in “The Business of Christmas” and “The Christmas Kiss.” She also stars in ION Television’s “Beaus for Holly.”
Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with Jennifer Freeman to talk about her new Holiday films. In the BET+ original “The Business of Christmas” Freeman plays the daughter of a couple who is struggling to keep their family business open. The parents try to get their kids home to help but everyone is too busy. But when an illness strikes the family they must all come together.
“ I really like the message of that movie because I think it’s really relatable this year,” says Freeman.
MORE NEWS: A House Party Full Force Christmas (Featuring Salute to Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’) / WATCH
The second BET+ original she stars in is “A Christmas Kiss.” A Christmas themed rom-com about a quirky assistant who’s friends encourage her to get a makeover. While they are out celebrating her new look she meets a handsome man in the elevator and they share a kiss. When the two meet again the man doesn’t recognize her. “He happens to be her boss’s boyfriend so there’s a little drama there,” says Freeman.
ION Television also has a Christmas rom-com titled “Beaus For Holly” where Freeman plays a type-A business owner who has to be in control of everything, even her relationship. She feels it’s time to get married and decides to propose to her boyfriend. When he rejects her proposal she goes on the engagement trip she planned solo and her life takes an unexpected turn for the better.
“I love Christmas movies because they just bring so much joy and happiness,” says Freeman. All three films give you that warm feeling of joy, love, and Christmas cheer when you watch them. These films are streaming now on BET+ and ION Television.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Taraji P. Henson Admits She Was Suicidal Amid Coronavirus Pandemic / WATCH
*Taraji P. Henson is opening up about the suicidal thoughts she had amid the COVID pandemic.
Speaking on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” the “Empire” star admitted that she considered taking her own life this year.
“For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me,” Henson said in a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green, per PEOPLE.
“Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” she continued. The actress said her son, Marcell Johnson, would “get over” her death because “he’s grown.”
Henson then realized she needed to talk to someone about her disturbing thoughts, which intensified after she purchased a new gun.
READ MORE: PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much? / WATCH
“I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding. I just didn’t care. Finally, I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it,'” Henson said, adding that she felt “ashamed.”
“I was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy,” she continued. “I don’t want them to, you know, obsess over me or think they gotta come and sit on me.”
“So one day I just blurted it out, to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night,'” Henson said, before adding, “‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now.'”
After opening up about her suicidal thoughts, Henson said she was able to overcome the desire to end her life.
“For me, I’m no professional, but I felt like, if I don’t say it, it becomes a plan,” she explained. “And what scared me, is that I did it two nights in a row. And the thoughts kept coming. Now I started think about how. At first, it was like, I don’t want to be here. And then I started thinking about going and getting the gun. And that’s why when I woke up the next morning, and I blurted it out. Because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that’s how strong my brain is.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”
Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.
Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC
— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.
Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”
Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).
Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.
“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”
Entertainment
A House Party Full Force Christmas (Featuring Salute to Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’) / WATCH
*Hey everybody it’s Bowlegged Lou! I’m here to wish everybody a Happy House Party Full Force Christmas. 🙂
I’m sharing with everybody our very first (in our career) Christmas songs which feature a hilarious House Party Bullies performance and video of the 12 Days of Christmas. We are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of House Party from March 2020 till the end of March 2021.
Also, we have a great song and video entitled Melody Of Christmas featuring our beloved Full Force brother Paul Anthony performing with jazz saxophone playing great Mel Holder. This coming straight after a great worldwide Christmas special.
One of my personal favorites from my all-time favorite group The Temptations with their legacy of hits is the Christmas classic entitled Silent Night which Full Force remade with a single and video while being inspired by the Temptations rendition of Silent Night which was included in their multi-platinum legendary Christmas album they did 40 years ago on Motown.
What makes this even more special is that I got a nice thank u & thumbs up blessings from my friend Otis Williams after he heard the song and saw the video. Otis is the last living original member of The Temptations.
I also got the blessings of the late Eddie Kendrick’s daughter & friend Aika Kendrick. And I also got the blessings & a special message from my friend Kimberly English who was married to my friend in heaven the late great Melvin Franklin aka “Blu” one of the greatest bass singers in the world.
Our talented neighborhood Friend by the name of Nub aka Dark Gable blessed us with his own low bass vocals on this recording & video performance. He too like me & my dad in heaven loved the Temptations as our favorite group of all time as well.
Here’s the text message that Melvin Franklin’s wife/widow Kimberly sent me after viewing & listening to what we did:
“Loooou! No words but I love you! This is so special & just know you are always close to my heart ❤️
You’re the bomb & you have Blu my Hubby smiling right now his energy is always present! I’ll text you tomorrow 💋”
Along with the other two videos, you can watch the Silent Night video that is attached here in the story or just by pressing this link here:
Special thanks to our friend & videographer Xanda Tonge & also talented jazz sax player Mel Holder who sent us the video footage from his Christmas special that we participated in entitled “Melodies of Christmas” which was also co-produced by our beloved brother Paul Anthony and hosted by himself, Mel Holder and talented vocalist Laconda Davies
More Pics from Full Force Christmas 2020:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]