Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]



*A Black physician in Indianapolis died on Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race.

Dr. Susan Moore, 54, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and treated with the drug remdesivir, but a week after her diagnosis, her condition had worsened.

In a video Moore posted to Facebook on December 4, she noted having difficulty breathing and claimed she was being neglected at Indiana University North Hospital. Her doctor, she said, refused her request for pain medication and advised her to “go home,” PEOPLE reports.

“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in her video. She said her doctor only agreed to give her pain medication after a CT scan revealed new pulmonary infiltrates. “And that man never came back and apologized.”

“I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. These people wanted to send me home with new pulmonary infiltrates and all kind of lymphadenopathy in my neck,” Moore said, adding, “This is how Black people get killed. When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I have to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”

In an update, Moore shared that her pain was finally properly treated only after she spoke to the IU healthcare system’s chief medical officer.

“Those people were trying to kill me,” she added, later sharing that she had been discharged and receiving “compassionate care” at a new hospital.

“Clearly everyone has to agree they discharge me way too soon. They are now treating me for a bacterial pneumonia as well as Covid pneumonia. I am getting very compassionate care. They are offering me pain medicine,” said Moore in her video update.

In the final video before her death, Moore said she was being transferred to the ICU and was on a BiPAP machine to assist her breathing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Moore’s family cover funeral costs and expenses for her 19-year-old son and elderly parents.