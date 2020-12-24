Coronavirus
Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]
*A Black physician in Indianapolis died on Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race.
Dr. Susan Moore, 54, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and treated with the drug remdesivir, but a week after her diagnosis, her condition had worsened.
In a video Moore posted to Facebook on December 4, she noted having difficulty breathing and claimed she was being neglected at Indiana University North Hospital. Her doctor, she said, refused her request for pain medication and advised her to “go home,” PEOPLE reports.
“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in her video. She said her doctor only agreed to give her pain medication after a CT scan revealed new pulmonary infiltrates. “And that man never came back and apologized.”
“I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. These people wanted to send me home with new pulmonary infiltrates and all kind of lymphadenopathy in my neck,” Moore said, adding, “This is how Black people get killed. When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I have to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”
In an update, Moore shared that her pain was finally properly treated only after she spoke to the IU healthcare system’s chief medical officer.
“Those people were trying to kill me,” she added, later sharing that she had been discharged and receiving “compassionate care” at a new hospital.
“Clearly everyone has to agree they discharge me way too soon. They are now treating me for a bacterial pneumonia as well as Covid pneumonia. I am getting very compassionate care. They are offering me pain medicine,” said Moore in her video update.
In the final video before her death, Moore said she was being transferred to the ICU and was on a BiPAP machine to assist her breathing.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Moore’s family cover funeral costs and expenses for her 19-year-old son and elderly parents.
Reaction to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins’ Maskless Stripper Encounter After Sunday’s Start (Video)
*The sports world is perplexed and outraged by the decision of Washington Football Team second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who just regained the starting job after being benched earlier this year for a now injured Alex Smith, to reportedly invite strippers into his home following Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pictures of the encounter show Haskins without a mask, and only one of the dancers wearing one … below her nose.
Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020
It’s unclear whether the NFL or WFT will punish Haskins for the apparent violation of COVID-19 protocol, which now puts the health of his teammates in jeopardy.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Washington is handling the matter internally after notifying the league. The 23-year-old’s off-field actions has his NFL future up in the air, although Washington reportedly has no plans to release him, per Pelissero.
Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating COVID-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend’s arrival.
Haskins issued an apology for the ill-timed, maskless stripper celebration on Twitter Tuesday before making his account private. He said he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and “took full accountability for putting the team at risk.” He added, “It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020
The sports world had lots to say about Haskins’ behavior, and here is just a sampling:
Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help [VIDEO]
*Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Now her family is pleading with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.
The 18-year-old college student faces a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors.
Here’s more from NBC.com:
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.
Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days.
Instead, Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative twice for coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device and leaving isolation to attend her boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.
Mack, an American, was sentenced to prison last week.
A US teen is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors https://t.co/zY7ozQIpN0
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2020
“She just wants to come home,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday. “She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”
Jonathon Hughes, the attorney representing Mack and her boyfriend, said prison would have “a particularly harsh effect on her.”
“They’re two young people who have never been in trouble before,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “This is the first time they’ve had interaction with police, the courts, prison.”
BREAKING: The sentence for Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet has been reduced from four months to two months in jail. More details to follow…#caymanislands #skylarmack pic.twitter.com/zqUbLwxgAY
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) December 22, 2020
Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each ordered to pay a $2,600 fine and serve 40 hours of community service. The Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appealed the sentence because he believed the offenses “should have been met with far more stringent measures,” according to the Cayman Compass, per The Sun.
Her family has appealed directly to Trump, whose office said the case would be forwarded to the “appropriate” federal agency, likely the U.S. State Department, per the NBC News report.
The president’s son, Eric Trump said her incarceration is “infuriating.”
“This is infuriating. Skylar is an 18 year old girl who left her hotel to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition… 4 months in jail?!” he tweeted. Adding the hashtag of “FreeSkylar.”
Ga. Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Quarantine to Watch her Boyfriend Jet-Ski (Watch)
*An 18-year-old college student’s white privilege ran into a brick wall in the Cayman Islands and has landed her in prison.
Skylar Mack, of Georgia, is facing a four-month sentence after removing her electronic tracking device and leaving her residence before her mandatory 14-day quarantine was finished – so she could watch her boyfriend in a jet-ski competition.
The college student and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Vanjae Ramgeet of the Cayman Islands, were both sentenced to four months for violating the strict COVID-19 measures. They had both pleaded guilty, but their attorney, Jonathon Hughes, said he will argue for a less severe sentence next week.
Mack is a pre-med student at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. She arrived in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 and was supposed to spend two-weeks in quarantine as mandated by the government, which electronically tracks anyone who arrives in the British Caribbean territory. However, she broke quarantine on Nov. 29 when her boyfriend picked her up to attend his jet-ski event.
After their arrest, a judge ruled the couple had to provide 40 hours of community service and pay a $4,400 fine. In addition, Ramgeet was ordered to a two-month curfew that would start at 7 p.m. But the prosecution appealed, arguing the punishment was unduly lenient and would not deter other possible violators. A higher court decided in favor of prosecutors, ruling on Dec. 15 that the couple be imprisoned immediately.
Judge Roger Chapple said during Tuesday’s sentencing that the decision to violate safety measures was born of “selfishness and arrogance,” adding in its report that Mack spent seven hours out in public without a face mask or social distancing, according to the Cayman Compass newspaper.
“This was entirely deliberate and planned, as evidenced by her desire to switch her wristband the day before to a looser one that she was then able to remove,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the electronic tracking device.
Hughes said the sentence is the first of its kind, adding that Mack’s family is concerned: “They’re worried for her because she’s in prison in a foreign country on her own. While this is something she brought on herself, it’s very distressing for her.”
The girl’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the AP that she reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump and received an email from a staffer saying the White House would look into the matter.
The couple are the first to be sentenced under an amended law targeting COVID-19 violators. The original law called for a $2,400 fine and up to six months in prison, while the recently amended law calls for a $12,000 fine and up to two years in prison.
The Cayman Islands, a territory of nearly 62,000 people, has reported more than 300 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
