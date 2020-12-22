US Surgeon General Urges LeBron James to ‘Lead by Example’ and Take the (COVID Vac) Shot! / WATCH

*It looks like things are getting worse between TheReal Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels; and now, the drama seems to be transcending across the Bravo franchise. As previously reported, Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels got into a physical altercation during season 5 of RHOP, which has caused a major debate amongst the cast and viewers as to who was wrong and who was right.

It even caught the attention of The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Porsha Williams, who is close friends with Monique Samuels. Porsha Williams has been vocal in defending Monique, but Candiace Dillard isn’t too fond of her recent comments. During a recent episode of Bravo’s “Chat Room,” Porsha Williams told co-hosts RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner and Kate Chastain that Monique Samuels told her she believed Candiace Dillard sued her after the fight for nothing more than a financial gain. Porsha Williams said,

“She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house. She was suing because it was a money grab…This was said to me personally out of Monique’s mouth.” It’s safe to say Candiace Dillard didn’t like Williams’ comments. In a recent interview, Candiace explained that she’s never met Williams and doesn’t appreciate the allegations being made. Dillard said,

“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — d*mning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home.”

MORE NEWS: Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)