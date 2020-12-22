Social Heat
US Surgeon General Urges LeBron James to ‘Lead by Example’ and Take the (COVID Vac) Shot! / WATCH
*On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General challenged Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
While appearing on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, Dr. Jerome Adams made his plea to the athlete. He said: “LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic.”
Adams says if LeBron publicly vouches for the vaccine he believes it could send a HUGE message to anti-vaxxers. “That’s how we promote confidence,” Adams said. “We want people to lead by example.” He then urged LeBron: “Take the shot, LeBron,” Adams said. “Take the shot. And encourage people to go to TheFightIsInUs.org, LeBron, and give plasma … that’s how they can save a life this holiday season.”
Here’s video of the surgeon general urging LeBron to literally “take the shot.”:
Social Heat
Diddy Surprises Mom (Janice Combs) with Bentley and $1M on 80th Birthday! / VIDEO
*One thing about Diddy, he’s always going to show out for his family! The business mogul and entertainer celebrated his mother’s 80th birthday on Monday and made sure the day was very special.
Not only did Diddy, real name Sean Combs, gift his mom Janice Combs with $1million, he also surprised her with a brand new Bentley after having a lavish dinner in Los Angeles.
Clips shared by family and close friends show Janice shocked and overwhelmed by the presents as she covered her face and fought back tears. Earlier in the day, Diddy also took to social media to show appreciation to his beautiful mother. He wrote in the caption: “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!” 💙💙
Social Heat
Candiace Dillard (RHOP) Slams Porsha Williams (RHOA) for Lying on Her
*It looks like things are getting worse between TheReal Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels; and now, the drama seems to be transcending across the Bravo franchise. As previously reported, Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels got into a physical altercation during season 5 of RHOP, which has caused a major debate amongst the cast and viewers as to who was wrong and who was right.
It even caught the attention of The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Porsha Williams, who is close friends with Monique Samuels. Porsha Williams has been vocal in defending Monique, but Candiace Dillard isn’t too fond of her recent comments. During a recent episode of Bravo’s “Chat Room,” Porsha Williams told co-hosts RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner and Kate Chastain that Monique Samuels told her she believed Candiace Dillard sued her after the fight for nothing more than a financial gain. Porsha Williams said,
“She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house. She was suing because it was a money grab…This was said to me personally out of Monique’s mouth.” It’s safe to say Candiace Dillard didn’t like Williams’ comments. In a recent interview, Candiace explained that she’s never met Williams and doesn’t appreciate the allegations being made. Dillard said,
“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — d*mning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home.”
Social Heat
Breonna Taylor’s Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter’s Death
*Although he hasn’t officially taken office yet, #JoeBiden has just been called on to further handle the tragic passing of #BreonnaTaylor.
Breonna’s mother, #TamikaPalmer, just took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling on Joe Biden to open a larger federal investigation into her daughter’s death.
@USAToday reports, Tamika Palmer, the grieving mother of Breonna Taylor, has publicly called on President-elect Joe Biden to officially open large-scale federal investigation into the death of her daughter and other Black Americans who were victims of police brutality. In her recent full-page ad, Palmer wrote “Actions speak louder than words. We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered.”
The ad then directs readers to the website bidenjusticedemands.com, which is an initiative of the Grassroots Law Project, co-founded by activist Shaun King and attorney Lee Merritt. The website calls on Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to do “everything in its power to bring about deep systemic change on criminal, legal and racial justice” and encourages visitors to sign the letter in an effort to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.
