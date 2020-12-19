Music
Bubbling Lyricist, Akeem Ali, is Taking Over the Internet with Viral Record ‘Keemy Casanova’ / WATCH
Akeem Ali, a Jackson, MS native rap artist, is the topic of discussion with his latest viral record, “Keemy Casanova“, out on all platforms.
On this record Akeem Ali’s fresh sound takes listeners on a nostalgic ride back into the 70’s while still maintaining a new and unique feel that captivates his audience.
Keemy Casanova, Akeem Ali’s alter persona, reminds us of a groovy dude that the ladies love. His keen way of fusing humor and raw lyricism within his music is definitely a style that hasn’t been seen and Akeem does it flawlessly. His 2020 version of 1970’s ‘pimpin’ is something that catches the attention, leading to his Instagram video snippet doing over 185K views.
Check out “Keemy Casanova” and stay tuned for new music releases by Akeem Ali through independent label, Winners United.
MORE FOR YOU: Billboard Top 10 Arranger George Nash Jr.’s ‘Closer and Closer’ Hits #1 on Indie Global Soul Chart / WATCH & Step
Entertainment
Howard Johnson: Soul Man Tells of Protecting Drug Lord’s Wife After Fallout with Suge Knight / LISTEN
*Howard Johnson is a legendary soul singer from the 70s and 80s. He was the frontman for Niteflyte before having a successful solo career. He was known as the “Prophet of Soul” but eventually ended up working directly with former Druglord Michael “Harry O” Harris. Howard spoke to the Murder Master Music Show about his time with Death Row and how one night he had to pull a 45 out of a briefcase to protect Lydia Harris. Check out the info below of this rare Death Row related story.
Dana Dane song w/ Jewel that never came out because of falling out with Suge and Harry-O
” I didn’t deal directly with Suge but I was the Vice President of Lifestyle Records which belonged to Harry O and Lydia Harris. Harry O everyone by now knows he is the one who put up the money for Death Row. I never met Suge but we were somewhat rivals because our first single was with Dana Dane and we had Jewel on the record and it never came out because she was signed to Suge. Suge and Harry O had a falling out so that’s why we never released that record.”
Protecting Lydia one night with 45 after Harry O’s henchmen disappeared
“Alotta people didn’t know what my history was prior to that. Being in Niteflyte, our managers were some of the biggest drug dealers at the time in the United States. I didn’t know it at the time I was pretty naive and wondered why we had leer jets at our disposal. I lived on the water and drove a Ferrari but I didn’t know they were in the drug game. When I met Harry O there was an incident at the studio and only a few people know this story. One night we were at the studio and Harry O had some henchmen that worked for him and Lydia and one night they all disappeared. She was a bit shaken and crying and a call came to her from Harry O and she was screaming and yelling. I opened up my briefcase and pulled out my 45 and she freaked out and dropped the phone. I picked the phone up and Harry O was yelling “what is going on?” From that point on we had this mutual respect!
GOOD NEWS! $600 Stimulus Checks Added to $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Proposal / VIDEO
Original Source: Murder Master Music Show of www.ugs4life.com
Howard Johnson was interviewed by Prezident Bejda on Episode 756 of the Murder Master Music Show
Follow on Twitter @UGSocietyFTI on Facebook @mmms4life
Subscribe to the youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/MurderMasterVEVO
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
*T.I. is catching heat after saying he calls spending quality time with his daughter ‘thot prevention hours.’
Tip made the comments during a conversation with rapper 21 Savage on a recent episode of his ExpediTIously podcast. While speaking about how they’re both protective of their daughters, T.I. described spending quality time with them as “thot prevention hours.”
His comments were in response to 21 saying he’s overprotective of his daughters more so and his sons.
“Because sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. said. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them niggas. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”
READ MORE: Rickey Smiley Slams Publication Over ‘Messy’ Article About Radio Show Shake-up [VIDEO]
T.I calls spending quality 1 on 1 time with your daughter “thot prevention hours” pic.twitter.com/W3T2k6GPbm
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 17, 2020
T.I., who has previously made inappropriate comments on his daughters’ sexuality, went on to say: “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father,” he continued.
“If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the fuck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing,” he added.
Check out the segment via the Twitter clip above.
As expected, the hip-hop star is being called out on social media, with many fans saying his comments were out of pocket.
One Twitter user said, “His obsession with his daughters sex life is so uncomfortable, like WHY does he keep talking about sex and his daughter.”
Another added, “Being present as a father doesn’t stop or repel any of the sh*t he mentioned. I know b*tches with both parents who still stripped, and make their parents proud with the plans they have in motion. F*ck outta here.”
What do you think of T.I.’s “thot prevention” stance? Let us know in the comments.
Education
‘Cause It’s the Thrill Of…High School Dance Numbers in Crowded Hallways Before COVID (Watch)
*It seems like so long ago, but it was only October of last year when Michigan high school dance teacher Jennifer Hawkins went viral for leading her dance team in the epic “Thriller” zombie dance down a hallway – flash mob style.
Stunned students and faculty at the Birney School in Southfield looked on as Hawkins and company broke out in the choreography for Halloween.
Let’s revisit the viral, maskless, non-socially distant, crowded moment of yesteryear and enjoy.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]