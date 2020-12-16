Events
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards to Air on BET Saturday, February 20th at 8 PM ET
*Today the NAACP announced that the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.
Additionally, the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which traditionally takes place the night before the telecast, will live stream over six nights February 15-19, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.
Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.
“In this season of reflection and reckoning, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. We are excited to continue our broadcast partnership with BET and look forward to celebrating Black excellence in a safe and meaningful way,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the Image Award Committee.
READ THIS: Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
“This has been an unprecedented year and we are all in need of the inspiration, empowerment, and awareness the NAACP Image Awards brings year-after-year. BET is thrilled to continue our partnership with the NAACP to broadcast the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will celebrate and honor the creatives, musicians, storytellers, and trailblazers who have uplifted and guided our culture during this time,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast, drew 1.8 million total viewers P2+ (Simulcast)—a +448% increase versus the previous year. Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social TV Program on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees include Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.
Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Award will be announced on January 22, 2021. Due to an overwhelming number of entries, nominees in the eight literary categories will be announced on February 3, 2021. Additional key dates include:
Friday, December 18 – Online submissions close
Monday, December 28 – Nominating committee voting begins
Friday, January 15 – Nominating committee voting closes
Friday, January 22 – Public online voting opens
Friday, February 5 – Public online voting closes
As previously announced, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will include 21 new submission categories:
- Television + Streaming:Outstanding Animated Series; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television); Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama; Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Variety; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction; and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Recording:Outstanding International Song; Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Outstanding Jazz Album–Vocal; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song; Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary); and Outstanding Producer of the Year
- Motion Picture:Outstanding International Motion Picture; Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture); Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action); Outstanding Short-Form (Animated); and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.
Instagram: @naacpimageawards |Twitter: @naacpimageaward | Facebook: /naacpimageaward
source: Marc Banks | [email protected] Sunshine Sachs | [email protected] Chloe Duverge | [email protected]
Entertainment
John Legend, Delroy Lindo, Tessa Thompson, Andra Day & More to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema
*(Los Angeles, CA) – The Critics Choice Association announced today the incredible talent that it will recognize, virtually, at the third annual Celebration of Black Cinema on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The ceremony will be hosted by author and media personality Bevy Smith.
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) will receive The Career Achievement Award, having conquered the big screen, small screen, and stage, moving audiences with his impactful performances. Delroy Lindo can currently be seen in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Da 5 Bloods available on Netflix. Lindo has had memorable roles in films such as The Cider House Rules, Heist, and previously garnered critical acclaim in a trio of films with Lee, Clockers, Crooklyn, and Malcolm X. He’ll be seen next in the Netflix film, The Harder They Fall.
John Legend & Mike Jackson (Giving Voice) will receive The Producers Award. Eight years ago Legend and Jackson, alongside Ty Stiklorius, founded Get Lifted Film Co., which has grown into a major industry player, producing standout works across stage and screen and earning awards for many of them. Their current projects are the Netflix original movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and the Netflix original documentary Giving Voice, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and features Legend’s original song “Never Break.”
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) will receive The Actors Award after earning critical acclaim as both star and executive producer of Amazon’s highly anticipated film Sylvie’s Love. The period piece takes place in late ‘50’s Harlem and centers around two Black people falling in love while individually working to carve their own professional paths amidst many challenges.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7) will receive The Breakthrough Award. Yahya, one of the most in-demand actors this year, most recently won an Emmy Award for his role as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s groundbreaking Watchmen. He can currently be seen amongst an all-star cast in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which he plays Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. The film, which has received critical and popular acclaim, is now available on Netflix.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom, Jr., will receive The Ensemble Award for their work in One Night in Miami…. The highly anticipated Amazon film, directed by award-winning actor/director Regina King, features this sensational cast taking on four of the most well-known figures in history – Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Odom, Jr.) – to tell the story of a fateful night when all four gathered in a single hotel suite to celebrate Clay’s world heavyweight championship. They are already receiving critical praise for their portrayals that bring nuance and relatability to these superstars of American history.
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) will be recognized with the Special Honoree Award for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day bares her soul as the iconic blues singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film, which dives into some of the deeper aspects of Holiday’s life when the Federal Bureau of Narcotics sought to punish her for singing political songs and integrating her audiences.
The event will also showcase a series of powerful photographs captured by Black filmmaker Tommy Oliver (40 Years A Prisoner, Black Love) around Los Angeles in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Oliver utilized his platform as a multi-hyphenate visual artist to channel the energy of the protests, seeking to inspire, incite, and challenge those who would see the final images.
The evening will benefit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Program. The Academy Gold Program is an industry talent development, diversity and inclusion initiative to provide individuals, with a focus on underrepresented communities, access and resources to achieve their career pathways in filmmaking.
“The Critics Choice Association is thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the work of these extraordinary artists in a year where the intersection of art and activism has never been more necessary,” said Executive Producer Shawn Edwards. “Each of our honorees personifies the greatness of Black cinema in 2020, and we are looking forward to a truly remarkable evening celebrating these achievements!”
About Bevy Smith
Quintessential Harlem girl, life-long New Yorker and Gracie Award Winner Bevy Smith is the host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” on Radio Andy. Once a wildly successful luxury fashion publishing exec, Bevy shifted her professional goals over a decade ago to pursue a life in front of the camera. A pop culture aficionado and fashion expert, Bevy served as moderator of Bravo TV’s revolutionary “Fashion Queens,” and was a former co-host on the nationally syndicated “Page Six TV.” Bevy continues to be part of “The Wendy Williams Show’s Style Squad.” Smith’s debut book “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie” which details her transition from a fashion advertising executive into a media personality will be published through Andy Cohen Books, the new imprint at Henry Holt and Company on January 12, 2021.
About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.
source: Slate PR
Events
YAHWEH Magazine Music Group 2021 Global Tour Plans Set
*The Y.M.M.G (a/k/a ‘The Righteous Mafia’) international tour has been confirmed to begin in 2021.
The artists on this label have been getting a lot of global recognition due to their many thriving social media outlets & music platforms.
The United States, Asia, Germany, Africa, and UK are some of the few countries that have been streaming the upbeat sound of Y.M.M.G making plays skyrocket.
ITunes, Spotify, and Tidal, to name a few, have proved to show these rising stars are in high demand. Y.M.M.G has been enticing their audience for years & now finally because of the overwhelming requests from fans, Yahweh Magazine Music Group is ready to take the global stage.
Keep a lookout for upcoming new projects on all major music platforms. You’ll be hearing from YS YAHWEH, YAHWEH Harmony. YAHWEH Kenaniah, YAHWEH Poetic, YAHWEH Rez, and YAHWEH Ace.
MORE FOR YOU: Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70 / PHOTOS
Entertainment
TONIGHT on The HistoryMakers: An Evening With Berry Gordy with a Special Tribute Performance by Smokey Robinson!
*The HistoryMakers Year in Review—2012. This was the year that Berry Gordy agreed to be honored by The HistoryMakers.
And with that fateful yes, after twelve years of pursuit, came the most anticipated program in The HistoryMakers An Evening With…PBS-TV series in history.
The year had begun with the organization in full swing. There was a lot of activity with The HistoryMakers National Science Foundation’s ScienceMakers programs. They were held in Atlanta, Columbus, Minneapolis, and Winston-Salem in addition to A Night With Warren Washington at the National Academy of Sciences featuring the life and career of one the most significant climate change scientists of our day.
THIS IS SUPER INTERESTING: Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
Furthermore, funding from the McCormick Foundation made interviews with military leaders and a programming partnership with the First Division Museum possible. But then Berry Gordy came to Chicago, and joining him were the Motown family of Edna Anderson, Suzanne de Passe, Valerie Simpson, KEM, Janie Bradford and other Motown legends, in addition to Jonelle Monae, Brandon Dixon and Valisia LeKae.
Gwen Ifill, of course, did a great job interviewing Mr. Gordy as he took to the piano to play one of his early compositions. It was indeed a historic evening.
By December, 196 HistoryMakers were interviewed in cities across the nation. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes pre-recorded performances by Smokey Robinson, in tribute to Berry Gordy and those interviewed in 2012. Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Berry Gordy and The HistoryMakers on Success.
Supporters and Friends of The HistoryMakers:
Tune in tonight (12-12-20) at 7pm EST 6pm CST 5pm MTN 4pm PST for Berry Gordy, Gwen Ifill and Smokey Robinson!
TUNE IN HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrVsl143OMI
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer