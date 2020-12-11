Entertainment
‘Lift Every Voice’ Sings Again – Incredible Acapella Version from Jarrett Johnson & Take 6’s Alvin Chea / WATCH
*Singer / Arranger / Producer Jarrett Johnson and legendary Bass vocalist Alvin Chea of Take 6 are GRAMMY-nominated this year for Best Arrangement for their recording of the 115-year-old anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It is the sole A Cappella entry in a category traditionally known for celebrating innovative vocal arrangements. The Grammy winner will be revealed on January 31, 2021 (Watch it above).
Veterans of the Civil Rights era recall the singing of the venerable anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at nearly every march, rally or strategy meeting. It is a hopeful plea for equality. Now known as the Black National Anthem in the U.S, it was dubbed the Negro National Anthem in 1919 by the NAACP. As time went by and the fervor of black activism waned, the song too became a vestige of prior generations. While old-guard organizations like the NAACP continued the tradition of singing the poem turned song at their gatherings, “Lift Every Voice” had lost its voice. 2020 brought with it a global pandemic that disproportionately impacted Blacks followed by the murder of George Floyd captured on video for the world to see fueling global protests and recognition that Black Lives Matter.
In the summer of 2020, Jarrett Johnson, a credited songwriter with Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé and others, won the NAACP “Lift Every Voice and Sing” competition and the opportunity to have his version performed at the Virtual March on Washington celebrating the 57th Anniversary of the march. It was then he and his friend Alvin Chea realized they had something special in their new arrangement of the song which inspired them both as children. Written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1905, it was first sung at a birthday celebration for Abraham Lincoln.
On The Significance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing”
“The significance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” goes all the way back to when I was very young in church. The actual song has been in my life for as long as I can remember. The idea that 115 years later since its writing it being brought back to prominence as an anthem that’s always been relevant and always been important but it actually getting the visibility that it deserves again, at such a crucial and crazy time for us as People of Color, I could not be more honored and proud to be a vessel in this moment where we have such an opportunity to bring back such a powerful and important song for the history of this country and the history of Black people.” – Jarrett Johnson, Grammy Nominee, Best Arrangement, Instruments or A Cappella
“Lift Every Voice and Sing is significant, especially for Black people. It’s a song of peace, it’s a song of hope, it’s a song of looking forward, not looking back…recognizing that there’s some history, but looking forward with hope. It really meant a lot for us as a people, especially this year we’ve had so much pain that’s happened in the Black community. Through the George Floyd murder, through COVID and the ravages of an administration that left the Black community and people of color behind. It’s very significant” – Alvin Chea, 10X Grammy Winner
In a year marked by civil unrest and protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Johnson felt that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” deserved a modern musical interpretation. As fate would have it, he received a call from legendary Christian singer Sandi Patty, where she encouraged him to record the song. Jarrett set about recording his version and recruiting Alvin Chea who took a break from his hectic virtual appearance schedule to record his part. According to Wikipedia, the song is a prayer of thanksgiving for faithfulness and freedom, with imagery evoking the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” It is featured in 39 different Christian hymnals and is sung in churches across North America.
Ledisi, Dawn Lewis and Others Tell Their Truths Via ShowBizStories / WATCH
*ShowBiz Stories (SBS), founded by Marion J. Caffey (producer, Apollo Amateur Night), launched today, December 10 featuring personal and moving stories submitted via video by dozens of artists from across multiple disciplines, from theatre and music to television and film. Anyone can submit their own video on the Tell Us Your Story page at showbizstories.com/upload/.
Since the dawn of time, humans have used storytelling to communicate, entertain, and educate. SBS is The Truth Behind the Curtain; the new global home where fans not only get to watch but also participate and share their industry-related experiences. Sharing Stories Worth Telling – Telling Stories Worth Sharing.
When asked, What Is Your Why? ShowBiz Stories founder, Marion J. Caffey answers this way. “I love the entertainment industry and SBS is my new purpose, my personal passion and my professional reinvention! Six months in and I decided to allow the pandemic to happen, FOR me and not TO me! This unprecedented, strange, challenging, unreal yet surreal time, has born a new me. Motivated by this tragic circumstance I have been given an amazing opportunity to reinvent myself and to serve a greater good to a global community. This is so exciting! Our mission is to collect the personal and true stories of celebrities, professionals and fans, preserve them as a visual history, all on one website. We begin with a truly diverse collection of voices with new stories being added each week. We are the Truth Behind the Curtain!”
Featured Stories
“Decisions, Decisions… Broadway or Recording?” by Ledisi (13-time Grammy Award nominee, #1 on Billboard Adult R&B Chart)
“I Knew This Was Big!” by Dawnn Lewis (Tina the Musical, A Different World)
“Alice Walker Put a Purple Ring On It” by LaChanze (Tony Award winner, The Color Purple)
“My SNL Audition, I Stunk Up The Joint” by Ilene Kristen (Ryan’s Hope, Emmy Award nominee)
“I Have The Reputation of Being Difficult” by Tonya Pinkins (Caroline or Change, Tony Award winner, Jelly’s Last Jam)
“The Best Thing Ever…I Didn’t Win the Pageant” by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s, The Haves and the Have Nots)
“Foot in Mouth Audition!” by Willie Garson (upcoming Big Mouth, Netflix)
Visit https://showbizstories.com/stories/ for more! SBS’ unique stories can also be enjoyed on all of their social media sites.
We invite stories from fans. SBS welcomes your story; go directly to the Upload tab and follow the simple instructions. To learn more, visit https://showbizstories.com/.
Mr. Caffey is a veteran producer, director and creator for the American theater and concert stage, he is a professional storyteller. He has decided to make lemonade out of the pandemic lemons. He was inspired by the many funny, passionate, poignant, revealing, and raw stories he heard and told over his 40+ years in the entertainment industry. He was also inspired by the stories, spirit and unapologetic evolution coming out of the #MeToo, #TimesUp, the pandemic, and #BLM movement following the horrific murder of George Floyd.
He thought these personal and true stories deserved a permanent video home and ShowBiz Stories was born! SBS’s goal is to be the new and unique home for online personal and true video stories told by all entertainment industry celebrities, professionals and fans alike. Some are inspiring, sad, funny, fascinating, crazy, tea spillin’, and passionate stories. SBS is where the world can come to experience, like, share and contribute to these intriguing stories. Welcome to our pandemic born dream come true. ShowBiz Stories: The Truth Behind the Curtain! WHAT’S YOUR STORY? Lights, Camera, Action.
Marion J. Caffey, Founder, CEOhas the rare distinction of having written, directed, performed, and choreographed for the Broadway and Off-Broadway stage. He is an award-winning director and the current producer of the iconic show Amateur Night at the Apollo. He was key in bringing to reality and overseeing the opening ofAmateur Night Japan in 2019 with the largest entertainment company in Japan, Yoshimoto Kogyo LTD as producer. He was Amateur‘s Casting Producer for Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey on FOX Television. His creations have appeared on and Off-Broadway, Television, PBS Great Performances, The White House, the. Kennedy Center, HDNet and on three continents. Projects in development: World Tenors Unleashed and The Musical Adventures of Three Mo’ Tenors: (An Animated Series). Previous projects: Apollo Live on BET, Three Mo’ Tenors, Chicago, MLK Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony, The Voice of Alegria, 3 Mo’ Divas (NAACP Image Award Nomination-Best Album), Street Corner Symphony, Bowfire and Cookin’ at the Cookery: The Music and Times of Alberta Hunter (NAACP Best Musical and Director winner). Marion is a proud Army veteran and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity!
Christopher Howard, Vice President, ShowBiz Stories,is currently an executive producer at Peloton. He first established himself behind the lens at the age of 13 training at his grandfather’s photography studio. It was there he fell in love with creating images. After moving to New York, he began the art of videography where he connected with a deeper passion in the art of visual media. He has worked for networks such as MTV, BET, TV One, and has also worked with major venues like the Apollo Theater. He has had the pleasure to work with esteemed brands like Tory Burch, Allure Magazine, PBS American Masters, Stella Artois, Marchesa, Verizon and NBC just to name a few. Christopher’s celebrity photography includes President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Quincy Jones, Michael Bloomberg, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Elizabeth Moss, Louis C.K., Elijah Wood, Sigourney Weaver, and he is the last artist to photograph the late Dr. Maya Angelou. He has worked for several independent news outlets including VICE News. In 2016, he established the first ever media film unit for the New York City Department of Correction, Rikers Island and created the documentary film “We Were There,” which in 2019 was inducted into the 9/11 Museum in New York City. He is the co-owner of Second Screen Media and was a Producer at FOX News. Howard is also involved with several non-profits including: My Brother’s Keeper; a program at Santa Fe College that targets at risk youth, The Westchester Barber Academy Foundation which is aimed at training barbers and beauticians to administer HIV testing to their clients in an attempt to eradicate the disease in the minority population, as well as ‘The Dream Project’ which is an organization raising money to construct a functioning and self-sustaining community for the homeless. Learn more at christopherhowardproducer.com.
For more information, visit https://showbizstories.com/.
Music
Jeezy on Georgia Runoff: ‘We Can’t Fight Half the Battle and Not Finish the War’
*”Not every rapper who identifies with “trap” music has shown an eagerness to evolve into community leadership outside of their storied street-entrepreneurial beginnings.
Yet trap music impresario Jeezy has gone from encouraging a “Trap or Die” mentality to providing political thug motivation in recent years, endorsing President-Elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election, tweeting support for Hillary Clinton in 2015, and giving fans on both sides of the tracks the unforgettable song “My President Is Black” in time to inspire energy in Barack Obama’s historic 2008 victory.
The Georgia resident and “Recession 2″ rapper tells “Rolling Stone” how he came to endorse Obama and record the political rap record which became an unofficial campaign theme song (and whose video featured a cheerful cameo from the late John Lewis), how monetary policy factored into his political awakening, and the importance of the upcoming Senate runoff in Georgia on January 5th.”
CHECK OUT THE REST OF THE ARTICLE HERE
LISTEN TO THE RECESSION 2 HERE
ABOUT JEEZY:
With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits to his credit, JEEZY, the Atlanta pioneer of hip-hop’s dominant trap genre, has amassed over 6.5 billion catalog streams, and over 960 million YouTube channel views. 2020 marked the 15th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, his seminal RIAA platinum debut album via Def Jam. It entered the Rap and R&B charts at #1 (#2 on the pop side), and immortalized trap music with the double-platinum #1 hit “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon.
The RIAA platinum TM 102: The Inspiration (2006, with “Go Getta” featuring R. Kelly and “I Luv It”) entered at #1 across the board (pop, R&B and Rap), as did the album that followed, the aptly-titled The Recession (2008), containing the #1 double-platinum hit “Put On” featuring Kanye West. JEEZY’s next two albums, TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition (2011, with the Top 5 hits “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies; and “Leave You Alone” featuring Ne-Yo) and Seen It All: The Autobiography (2014, with the RIAA gold title tune “Seen It All” featuring Jay-Z) kept up the momentum, both of them again entering the Rap and R&B album charts at #1.
Trap Or Die 3 (Oct. 2016, with “All There” featuring the late Bankroll Fresh) was JEEZY’s third LP to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. Guests also included Plies Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, French Montana, Yo Gotti, and Bankroll Fresh. JEEZY headlined the “Trap Or Die 3 Tour” in March-April 2017. Pressure (Dec. 2017) had features by fellow Def Jam MCs YG and 2 Chainz, as well as Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black and others. In February-March 2018, JEEZY headlined “The Cold Summer Tour,” during which he shocked fans around the world by first announcing that his next album (i.e. TM 104) would be his final one.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
*Dionne Warwick has clapped back at Wendy Williams for discussing the singer’s past marijuana charge.
“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick, 79, tweeted on Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”
Warwick hopes that Wendy can keep the singer’s name out of her mouth going forward.
“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she said. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”
She added, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it,” along with a clown and smiley emoji.
READ MORE: Wendy Williams Announces the Death of Her Mom, Shirley Williams (Watch)
During her show on Wednesday, Williams also commented on Warwick’s Twitter account.
“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Williams then said, adding, “She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart.”
Williams continued, “But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay.”
She then recalled Warwick’s 2002 marijuana charge for possession.
“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand. After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud,” Williams said.
She continued, “Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is ‘buddier.’ TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed… Yeah, she’s still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay.”
Williams went on to address Warwick directly, saying “we’re only having fun with you.”
“Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that’s a great thing,” Williams said. “I think if you’re a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you’re coming off correct.”
Watch Wednesday’s show below:
