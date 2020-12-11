‘Lift Every Voice’ Sings Again – Incredible Acapella Version from Jarrett Johnson & Take 6’s Alvin Chea / WATCH

*ShowBiz Stories (SBS), founded by Marion J. Caffey (producer, Apollo Amateur Night), launched today, December 10 featuring personal and moving stories submitted via video by dozens of artists from across multiple disciplines, from theatre and music to television and film. Anyone can submit their own video on the Tell Us Your Story page at showbizstories.com/upload/.

Since the dawn of time, humans have used storytelling to communicate, entertain, and educate. SBS is The Truth Behind the Curtain; the new global home where fans not only get to watch but also participate and share their industry-related experiences. Sharing Stories Worth Telling – Telling Stories Worth Sharing.

When asked, What Is Your Why? ShowBiz Stories founder, Marion J. Caffey answers this way. “I love the entertainment industry and SBS is my new purpose, my personal passion and my professional reinvention! Six months in and I decided to allow the pandemic to happen, FOR me and not TO me! This unprecedented, strange, challenging, unreal yet surreal time, has born a new me. Motivated by this tragic circumstance I have been given an amazing opportunity to reinvent myself and to serve a greater good to a global community. This is so exciting! Our mission is to collect the personal and true stories of celebrities, professionals and fans, preserve them as a visual history, all on one website. We begin with a truly diverse collection of voices with new stories being added each week. We are the Truth Behind the Curtain!”

Featured Stories

“Decisions, Decisions… Broadway or Recording?” by Ledisi (13-time Grammy Award nominee, #1 on Billboard Adult R&B Chart)

“I Knew This Was Big!” by Dawnn Lewis (Tina the Musical, A Different World)

“Alice Walker Put a Purple Ring On It” by LaChanze (Tony Award winner, The Color Purple)

“My SNL Audition, I Stunk Up The Joint” by Ilene Kristen (Ryan’s Hope, Emmy Award nominee)

“I Have The Reputation of Being Difficult” by Tonya Pinkins (Caroline or Change, Tony Award winner, Jelly’s Last Jam)

“The Best Thing Ever…I Didn’t Win the Pageant” by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s, The Haves and the Have Nots)

“Foot in Mouth Audition!” by Willie Garson (upcoming Big Mouth, Netflix)

Visit https://showbizstories.com/stories/ for more! SBS’ unique stories can also be enjoyed on all of their social media sites.

We invite stories from fans. SBS welcomes your story; go directly to the Upload tab and follow the simple instructions. To learn more, visit https://showbizstories.com/.

Mr. Caffey is a veteran producer, director and creator for the American theater and concert stage, he is a professional storyteller. He has decided to make lemonade out of the pandemic lemons. He was inspired by the many funny, passionate, poignant, revealing, and raw stories he heard and told over his 40+ years in the entertainment industry. He was also inspired by the stories, spirit and unapologetic evolution coming out of the #MeToo, #TimesUp, the pandemic, and #BLM movement following the horrific murder of George Floyd.

He thought these personal and true stories deserved a permanent video home and ShowBiz Stories was born! SBS’s goal is to be the new and unique home for online personal and true video stories told by all entertainment industry celebrities, professionals and fans alike. Some are inspiring, sad, funny, fascinating, crazy, tea spillin’, and passionate stories. SBS is where the world can come to experience, like, share and contribute to these intriguing stories. Welcome to our pandemic born dream come true. ShowBiz Stories: The Truth Behind the Curtain! WHAT’S YOUR STORY? Lights, Camera, Action.

Marion J. Caffey, Founder, CEOhas the rare distinction of having written, directed, performed, and choreographed for the Broadway and Off-Broadway stage. He is an award-winning director and the current producer of the iconic show Amateur Night at the Apollo. He was key in bringing to reality and overseeing the opening ofAmateur Night Japan in 2019 with the largest entertainment company in Japan, Yoshimoto Kogyo LTD as producer. He was Amateur‘s Casting Producer for Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey on FOX Television. His creations have appeared on and Off-Broadway, Television, PBS Great Performances, The White House, the. Kennedy Center, HDNet and on three continents. Projects in development: World Tenors Unleashed and The Musical Adventures of Three Mo’ Tenors: (An Animated Series). Previous projects: Apollo Live on BET, Three Mo’ Tenors, Chicago, MLK Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony, The Voice of Alegria, 3 Mo’ Divas (NAACP Image Award Nomination-Best Album), Street Corner Symphony, Bowfire and Cookin’ at the Cookery: The Music and Times of Alberta Hunter (NAACP Best Musical and Director winner). Marion is a proud Army veteran and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity!

Christopher Howard, Vice President, ShowBiz Stories,is currently an executive producer at Peloton. He first established himself behind the lens at the age of 13 training at his grandfather’s photography studio. It was there he fell in love with creating images. After moving to New York, he began the art of videography where he connected with a deeper passion in the art of visual media. He has worked for networks such as MTV, BET, TV One, and has also worked with major venues like the Apollo Theater. He has had the pleasure to work with esteemed brands like Tory Burch, Allure Magazine, PBS American Masters, Stella Artois, Marchesa, Verizon and NBC just to name a few. Christopher’s celebrity photography includes President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Quincy Jones, Michael Bloomberg, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Elizabeth Moss, Louis C.K., Elijah Wood, Sigourney Weaver, and he is the last artist to photograph the late Dr. Maya Angelou. He has worked for several independent news outlets including VICE News. In 2016, he established the first ever media film unit for the New York City Department of Correction, Rikers Island and created the documentary film “We Were There,” which in 2019 was inducted into the 9/11 Museum in New York City. He is the co-owner of Second Screen Media and was a Producer at FOX News. Howard is also involved with several non-profits including: My Brother’s Keeper; a program at Santa Fe College that targets at risk youth, The Westchester Barber Academy Foundation which is aimed at training barbers and beauticians to administer HIV testing to their clients in an attempt to eradicate the disease in the minority population, as well as ‘The Dream Project’ which is an organization raising money to construct a functioning and self-sustaining community for the homeless. Learn more at christopherhowardproducer.com.

For more information, visit https://showbizstories.com/.

