Will Smith Drops Trailer for Season 2 of His Snapchat Quarantine Series ‘Will From Home’ (Watch)

*Will Smith’s original series “Will From Home,” available exclusively on Snapchat, is set to return for a second season on Monday, Dec. 14, this time honoring everyday American heroes.

Each of the 10 episodes this season will highlight extraordinary citizens such as Sonja Frazier, the Taco Bell employee whose remarkable courage and quick thinking saved a man’s life; Chef Willie Ray, who began giving out free meals in his community to those impacted by the major windstorm that left hundreds without power; determined 8-year-old, Aaron Moreno, who began selling plants to help support his mother and reunite his family; and the generosity of Chinatown resident, Patrick Mock, who, after his community was hit particularly hard during the pandemic, began delivering free meals to elderly residents and hospitals to support them through this unprecedented time.

Smith will be joined by a host of celebrity friends and guests including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P. and many more, to celebrate the incredible, life-changing contributions each of these heroes has made and to recognize them with surprises and special gifts that will help them continue their important work.

Watch the trailer below:

The series is the latest between Westbrook Media and Snap coming on the heels of Will From Home Season 1, which premiered earlier this spring and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters, as well as Jaden Smith’s impactful racial and social justice series The Solution Committee that highlighted young activists and the work they were doing in their communities.