Kurtis Blow: Hip-Hop Icon Recovering from Heart Transplant Surgery

*Hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow is recovering after having heart transplant surgery in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant,” his wife, Shirley Walker, told Black Press USA. “He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.”

Here’s more from the Washington Informer:

The rap star, whose real name is Kurtis Walker, has a history of heart ailments. After recovering in 2019 from surgery to repair an aortic artery, the music pioneer was rushed back onto the operating table for a second procedure.

Recently, Blow teamed with other artists to help Rocky Bucano and former Def Jam President Carmen Ashhurst work on the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which breaks ground this month in New York.

We previously reported…the city shelled out a $3.75 million grant to help build the museum.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is the brainchild of local hip hop aficionados. Bronx-born Executive director Rocky Bucano, who started as a DJ in the early ’70s, describes the project as an “ambitious, audacious dream.”

“We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started,” Bucano said. “It’s crazy to think of how hip-hop — which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics — doesn’t have a place to call home.”

Bucano’s co-founders include hip-hop legends Kurtis Blow and Grand Wizzard Theodore, who pioneered the popular DJ technique known as “scratching.” According to CNN the founding board of directors includes Ice-T and cultural ambassadors include New York natives LL Cool J, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy and Nas. cnn.com.

In 2018, the Universal Hip Hop Museum announced that Public Enemy’s Chuck D would serve as the chairman of the museum’s celebrity board.

The museum will showcase all aspects of hip-hop culture — from fashion and breakdancing, as well as the evolution of hip-hop — highlighting artists new and old, from the late ’70s to today. The museum will offer workshops, mentorships and programming to help area youths.

“We want to empower, inspire and engage the community,” said Bucano. “Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society and it’s important for the community to know that it was created by people who looked just like them.”