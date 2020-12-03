Film
Warner Bros. to Release 2021 Movies Simultaneously on HBO Max and Theaters
*Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will release its full 2021 film slate online for a one-month period each, exclusively on HBO Max.
Each of the films will be simultaneously released in theaters and available to stream for a limited time.
The move comes as movie theaters continue to take a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by NBC News, “AMC shares dropped more than 15 percent, while Cinemark was down 14.5 percent,” the outlet writes.
Here’s more from MSN:
According to AMC, 494 of its 598 theaters are open. But locations in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington, which would normally generate a quarter of the company’s annual revenue, remain closed.
AMC hopes to reduce financial losses by raising cash and cost-cutting measures. For example, AMC is seeking to renegotiate building rents with landlords and considering taking out a loan. Over the last 12 months ending in June, the company reported a net loss of $2.8 billion on revenue of $3.7 billion.
“There is a significant risk that these potential sources of liquidity will not be realized,” the company said.
Meanwhile, when it comes to Warner Bros. upcoming titles, after the one-month period on HBO Max, the films will be taken off the platform and continue to screen in theaters in the U.S. and internationally, the report states.
The first movie set for release is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which drops later this month. The 2021 titles are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Tom & Jerry,” “In The Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Reminiscence,” “Malignant,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4.”
“We’re living in unprecedented times, which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”
Music
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]
*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.
She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”
Many took that as a diss.
“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”
View this post on Instagram
Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”
“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.
“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”
You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.
Entertainment
OWN Acquires Critically Acclaimed Drama Series ‘Underground’ Airings Begin Jan 5 / EUR Exclusive!
*Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has acquired the critically acclaimed historical drama “Underground” to air beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The dramatic series from Sony Pictures Television will have a revitalized presentation on OWN, with newly filmed episodic introductions by cast members, never-before-seen behind the scenes footage and more.
“Underground,” which aired for two seasons (20 episodes) on WGN America, was co-created by Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes”) and Joe Pokaski (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Heroes,” “Daredevil”). They serve as executive producers alongside Emmy®-nominated director Anthony Hemingway (“Power,” “Red Tails,” “Treme”); Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind,” “I Am Legend”) of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell (“Spinning Out,” “King Arthur”) and Joby Harold (“King Arthur,” “Edge of Tomorrow”) of Safehouse Pictures; and EGOT winner John Legend, Emmy® and Tony® Award winner Mike Jackson and Emmy® winner Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co; and Mark Taylor (“MadTV”). Additionally, Legend and Get Lifted oversaw the score, soundtrack and all music aspects of the series.
In 1857, a restless slave named Noah organizes a small team of fellow slaves on the Macon plantation outside Atlanta, and puts together a plan to run for their lives — 600 dangerous miles North — to freedom. The odds of success are slim; the path to freedom’s terrain is unforgiving, and Tom, their politically ambitious owner will surely kill anyone attempting to run. For those who make it off the plantation, the risks and uncertainties multiply. They leave family behind to pay for their sins, as they face danger and death at every turn. They’re aided along the way by an abolitionist couple in Ohio, new to running a station on the Underground, unprepared for the havoc it will wreak with their personal lives, while they evade a ruthless slave catcher hell-bent on bringing them back, dead or alive.
“Underground” stars Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “Brian Banks,” “Hidden Figures”) as Noah, a restless slave who organizes a small team of fellow slaves on the Macon plantation to plan an escape; Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country,” “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” “True Blood”) as Rosalee, a shy house slave with a powerful inner strength and courage; Emmy-nominated actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Happy!”) as August Pullman, a secretive man who walks a tightrope between morality and survival; Alano Miller (“Cherish The Day,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Loving”) as Cato, a cunning, charismatic man despised and feared by his fellow slaves; and Jessica De Gouw (“Pennyworth,” “The Crown,” “The Last Tycoon”) as Elizabeth Hawkes, a socialite who shares the abolitionist ideals of her husband, John (Marc Blucas, “Knight and Day,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), a lawyer whose principles clash with the legislation he’s sworn to uphold. The internationally renowned cast includes Adina Porter (“American Horror Story,” “True Blood,” “The 100,”) as Pearly Mae, a strong-willed wife and mother; Mykelti Williamson (“Fences,” “Forest Gump”) as her husband Moses, a fiery preacher; Amirah Vann (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G”) as Ernestine, head house slave and fiercely devoted mother; Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”) as Sam, Rosalee’s half-brother and a talented carpenter; Chris Chalk (“When They See Us,” “Perry Mason,” “Homeland”) as William Still, an abolitionist ally; Reed Diamond (“13 Reasons Why”) as Tom Macon, a plantation owner and political candidate; and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”), who joins his sister Smollet in the cast as Josey, a wild-eyed runaway who doesn’t trust anyone. In season 2, Legend guest stars as iconic abolitionist, orator and author Frederick Douglass, Aisha Hinds (“9-1-1,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G,” “True Blood”) steps into a recurring guest star role as Harriet Tubman; and Sadie Stratton (“Westworld”) portrays notorious slave trader Patty Cannon.
The series was named Best TV Show by the African American Film Critics Association, received four NAACP Image Award nominations and was nominated as Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association. It won three Cynopsis TV Awards and was honored by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News for Diversity Discussion in Television and Video and was nominated for an ASC Award for its cinematography.
Television critics throughout the country widely praised the show. The Washington Post’s Hank Stuever called it “a thunderous TV drama…ably weaving together the stories of slave and master; the hunted and the hunters,” while Alyssa Rosenberg (also of The Washington Post) said, “Underground” is “…an exciting template for how Hollywood could break out of tired lanes to tell new and reinvigorated stories about African-American history.”
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.
About Get Lifted Film Co.
Get Lifted Film Co. is led by Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, EGOT recipient and award-winning producer John Legend, and CEO of the entertainment management and social-impact company Friends At Work, Ty Stiklorius. Get Lifted has developed television projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix and MTV. Most recently, Get Lifted produced David E. Talbert’s acclaimed holiday film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” for Netflix, the HBO docu-series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” the IFC and AMC comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” and “Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular” and “Rhythm + Flow” for Netflix. Their forthcoming projects include the documentary “40 Years A Prisoner,”launching on HBO Max on December 8, 2020, the documentary “Giving Voice,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 11, 2020, the film “Monster,” which was recently acquired by Netflix, the sports drama “Signing Day” in partnership with Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media for Sony Pictures, a female-fronted film written by Adam Hoff about a modern-day Jerry Maguire, the film adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s novel Blacktop Wasteland, and “Paper Gods” with Sony Pictures Television for ABC.
About Sony Pictures Television
Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.
source: one35agency.com
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Hanging on By a Thread to Fame
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former reality star turned A- list singer turned hanging on by a thread to fame through any means necessary can’t afford the coke she used to do to stay skinny. She has serious side effects to Adderall, so she just gains weight and watches her career continue to falter.
Can you guess the former reality star turned A- list singer?
