‘What Have You Done for Black People?’ Obama Sits Down in Person With The Breakfast Club (Watch)

*President Obama’s jam-packed book tour for “A Promised Land” stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning for a wide-ranging interview, including the ongoing question by that one Black person in your orbit who keeps asking, “What has Obama done for Black people?”

DJ Envy asked Obama how he takes it when people question what he’s done for people of color, or say that he hasn’t done enough.

“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope… And I also think we generally viewed the presidency as almost like a monarchy.In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do,’” Obama said.

He then pointed out that the current president appears to be able to “do what he wants” because he “breaks the law.” But Obama said he was very confident in what he had done for “Black folks” during his time in office “because I had the statistics to prove it.”

He said that among his accomplishments for African Americans, 3 million more Black people had health insurance who didn’t have it before, the number of Black folks in prison dropped for the first time in years, 30 percent fewer people were in the juvenile correction system, Black poverty dropped to its lowest level since 1968, Black businesses and income rose, and data shows that “millions of Black folks were better off by the time I left office.”

After Charlamagne Tha God pressed him to be more specific about his policies that aided Black people, rather than the “rising tide lifts all boats” answer, Obama conceded, “There is no way in eight years to make up for 200 years.”

Here’s Obama’s full interview with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.