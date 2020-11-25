Today’s Video
‘What Have You Done for Black People?’ Obama Sits Down in Person With The Breakfast Club (Watch)
*President Obama’s jam-packed book tour for “A Promised Land” stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning for a wide-ranging interview, including the ongoing question by that one Black person in your orbit who keeps asking, “What has Obama done for Black people?”
DJ Envy asked Obama how he takes it when people question what he’s done for people of color, or say that he hasn’t done enough.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope… And I also think we generally viewed the presidency as almost like a monarchy.In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do,’” Obama said.
He then pointed out that the current president appears to be able to “do what he wants” because he “breaks the law.” But Obama said he was very confident in what he had done for “Black folks” during his time in office “because I had the statistics to prove it.”
He said that among his accomplishments for African Americans, 3 million more Black people had health insurance who didn’t have it before, the number of Black folks in prison dropped for the first time in years, 30 percent fewer people were in the juvenile correction system, Black poverty dropped to its lowest level since 1968, Black businesses and income rose, and data shows that “millions of Black folks were better off by the time I left office.”
After Charlamagne Tha God pressed him to be more specific about his policies that aided Black people, rather than the “rising tide lifts all boats” answer, Obama conceded, “There is no way in eight years to make up for 200 years.”
Here’s Obama’s full interview with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer Holds Housekeeper Hostage
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A list singer in a group and solo has, over the years turned into an awful human being. The antithesis of who everyone thought he was when he was in the band. He recently went on a drug fueled rage against his housekeeper and terrorized her for 48 straight hours and wouldn’t let her leave the house or use the phone.
Can you guess the foreign born/former A list singer? Here’s a hint: he’s not Black
Music
Fantasia Announces Pregnancy in Sweet Instagram Video with Husband Kendall Taylor [WATCH]
*Singer Fantasia has announced that she and her husband of five years Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together.
The couple revealed the news during an Instagram Live, check out the cute moment via the clip below.
READ MORE: Gabourey Sidibe is Engaged, Boyfriend Brandon Frankel ‘Put A Ring On It’
View this post on Instagram
Fantasia has two children from previous relationships; 19-year-old Zion and 8-year-old Dallas.
The singer gave birth to Zion as a teenager and last year she posted a series of photos and videos of her daughter in honor of her 18th birthday.
In the caption she wrote: “I remember the day my water broke. It was the scariest feeling in the world. We lived in Winston Salem at the time and Papa Joe had left the house for a second and so I called the ambulance. Zi, I was terrified because I was so young and I wanted to give you the world but I didn’t know how I was going to do it. You came a little early and at the time I was thinking it was because you were either nosey (lol) or you heard all my cry’s and felt you needed to come on out and protect me. Now I see it was the protection part and still to this day you go hard for Mommy!”
Fanny also recalled a funny memory of Zion as a toddler and the family pet.
“We had a dog named Diva,” she explained. “Zion would hit her from time to time, she was 3 years old, and Diva would always get her butt right back. When she did, Zion would run in the room crying, ‘Diva Said, Diva Said.’ I told her DIVA CANT TALK ZION!!”
In a second post she noted of watching her daughter grow up: “[I’m] having a hard time with this 18 thing.”
Entertainment
‘She’s At the Fridge Again’ Lady Back with Another Banger: ‘It’s Thanksgiving Time’ (Watch)
*Back in August, gospel singer KD French appeared on “Today” to perform “The Fridge Again,” her hilarious ode to putting on pandemic pounds while quarantined.
Now she’s back with an original song making its premiere: “It’s Thanksgiving Time.”
She says family members inspired the new bop.
Watch her “Today” interview below and the full “It’s Thanksgiving Time” video above.
