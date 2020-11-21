Dwyane Wade ‘Appreciated’ Mike Tyson for Going At Bossie Over His Transphobic Comments / WATCH

*While appearing on the syndicated news show “Central Ave,” Dwyane Wade shared how he felt after seeing Mike Tyson come to his defense after rapper Boosie made offensive comments about his transgender daughter.

As we previously reported, back in October, the boxing star pressed Boosie real hard over the transphobic public comments he made about D-Wade’s 13-year-old child Zaya. Tyson didn’t hold back at all and even questioned Boosie if the hateful comments stemmed from his own insecurities with his sexuality and gender identity!

During Wade’s interview, the 38-year-old athlete told host Julissa Bermudez: “I actually talked to Mike about that early in the pandemic. We had a conversation. I appreciated from a standpoint of, you know, Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect. He is someone who has learned from this journey of life.” Wade added, “For him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that.” The former NBA star went on to note that “everyone has their own path” to accepting things.

