ABC’s Fall Shows Are Bringing the DRAMA Back to Network TV! / WATCH
*It’s the return of fall dramas and ABC is bringing the heat and the drama back to network TV, with the premieres of “Station 19” crossing over with “Grey’s Anatomy” and the return of the friendship drama, “A Million Little Things!”
Starting off with “Grey’s Anatomy” which returned on Thursday evening (11-12-20) with an explosive three hour crossover premiere that put first responders and essential workers in the limelight, battling the COVID-19 pandemic and ending in the most jaw dropping, unexpected, show stopping moment (*SPOILER ALERT) we’ve seen in a while!
The premiere saw the return of McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey, aka, Derek in what seems to be a dream sequence…but maybe not. You’ll have to watch to find out!
EURweb sat down with two of the stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Kelly McCreary (“Maggie”) and Anthony Hill (“Winston”) to talk about what to expect with this new season.
“We don’t know anything about Dr. Winston”, Hill said, so expect the unexpected from him! The season will be explosive! That is all we know for sure!
EURweb also sat down with the stars of Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz, “Andy” and Boris Kodjoe “Robert” and discussed the return of their show.
Jaina Lee Ortiz said that we can expect “DTJ…drama, trauma and joy” this season, as Andy and Robert try to work on their new marriage while both living in separate crisis.
Andy’s mom is alive, Robert is addicted to drugs, their boss was recently arrested and they are still all first responders, out there saving lives! So, what can viewers expect?
Well, expect that you will continue to see the Station 19 world collide with the Grey’s Anatomy world and it’s going to be like no other seasons before it.
Rounding out the ABC drama, is “A Million Little Things.” The show about friendship, surviving the loss of someone you care about and how you pick up the pieces and try to carry on.
EURweb sat down with Romany Malco and discussed the importance of having good friends around you.
“A Million Little Things is about a group of friends that are trying to do better, while mourning the loss of the ring leader of their group,” Romany Malco says.
This season we can expect to find out more about the mysterious red vehicle that ran over Eddie, who was left to die in the street and how Roman and Regina, who were anticipating adopting a baby, have to deal with the surrogate mother reneging and deciding to keep her baby. The season promises a lot of twists and turns, so buckle up! It’s going to be a bumpy ride!
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” premiered Thursday November 12, 2020 on ABC . “A Million Little Things” premieres Thursday November 19, 2020 at 10/9c on ABC.
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
Former President Barack Obama Praises Biden and Harris For Historic Presidential Victory
*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.
In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.
By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.
President-elect Biden is the:
- First president to be elected from the State of Delaware
- First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)
- Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)
- Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)
- Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)
Vice President-elect Harris is the:
- First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
- First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.
However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.
After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.
Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.
I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.
In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.
We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.
I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.
Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
‘He Breaks Barriers’: Nissim Black Becomes Internationally Known Jewish Rapper / WATCH
*LOS ANGELES— In Israel, the sight of an African American man dressed in full Hasidic regalia tends to attract second glances even from people who don’t recognize this person as an internationally-known Orthodox Jewish rapper. Above all else, however, Nissim Black craves authenticity. He is who he is and can live with the attention.
“I get a lot of stares. Mostly good,” Black said. “They could be staring at you because you look different, or they could be staring at you because they like your music, and they don’t necessarily know how to come over and tell you so.”
Black spoke from Israel via Zoom before performing at the American Jewish University’s B’Yachad Together series. During the “From Gangs 2 God” discussion with AJU’s Rabbi Sherre Hirsch, Black reflected on a unique personal journey that took him across faiths and the world. He capped off the event with a performance of his 2020 hit “Mothaland Bounce,” which garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
In “Mothaland Bounce,” Black labels himself “Black and Yiddish … Hitler’s worst nightmare.” Hirsch brands him “the voice of a generation.”
“Talk about surviving and turning your life around,” Hirsch said. “All the stakes were against him. There should be no reason he should become this pillar not just of faith and hope but innovation and creation and music. It’s an extraordinary story.”
Born Damian Jamohl Black, the Seattle native is the son of two rappers and the grandson of other musicians. He was raised Muslim, and converted to Christianity in high school before turning to Judaism.
His upbringing included high school football, gang activity, and evangelical camps. Black is open about his achievements and missteps. His parents both had drug problems, and Black himself has been in what he characterizes as a “kill or be killed” situation with another rap artist.
From a young age, as others in his neighborhood dreamed of NFL or NBA super stardom, Black wanted something different. His decision in high school to turn toward faith was surprising to some and predictable to others. Black recalls a conversation with a cousin who said she recognized even then Black was special, before he realized it himself.
“I don’t know where she was coming from. I knew me back then and I thought I was a knucklehead … just like everybody else,” Black said. “I hooked up with my high school friends after some time, and they admitted they knew I was so on fire, so spiritually-focused that they would get jealous. They wanted me to belong even if they didn’t feel that I did.”
Asked about influences both musical and spiritual, Black admits to being equally moved by the writings of Martin Luther King Jr. and King David (The song “A Million Years” is inspired by a psalm of King David) as he is by the work of Eminem and fellow Jewish black recording artist Drake. Black released two albums as D. Black (“The Cause and Effect” in 2006 and “Ali’yah” in 2009) before stepping away from hip hop to focus on his spiritual journey.
“I couldn’t figure out a way to make the two worlds work,” Black said. “It was very hard for me because my relationship to hip hop, at one point, was associated with absolutely nothing that I was learning in Judaism. I started working a regular job. Of course, because I’m the creative soul that I am, I was never fulfilled. But my main focus was connecting and coming closer to God.”
Black changed his name knowing that both he and his wife would be converting and wanting the new name that he would be known by to be on his marriage contract. He settled on “Nissim” (meaning “miracles”) partly by happenstance and partly because of what he considers providence.
After considering, Yehoshua, Black consulted several rabbis. One day, while praying over the name conundrum in temple, he reached behind the bench to grab a prayer book that said “Nissim” on it. He later realized that he was born on the seventh day of Kislev, the month of miracles in the Jewish calendar.
As Nissim Black, the artist appears to have discovered how to bridge the two worlds. Songs like “Mothaland Bounce” and the new single “RERUN” are part announcement and part self-reflection without anger or expletives.
The videos are distinctly playful, employing elements of both traditional hip hop and Orthodox Judaism. As Hirsch put it, the artist is “unafraid to bring together what most people think shouldn’t be blended.”
Have there been challenges to being Hasidic Jew and a rap star?
“I was told by everybody else, that nobody was going to embrace it,” Black said. “Maybe I should try something different. Maybe I should start singing Jewish medleys. But that’s not what God wanted from me. It’s not what he gave me. Everybody told me nobody’s going to accept you over here. I’m surprised to find it hasn’t been true.”
Hirsch, who also served as AJU’s chief innovation officer, believes the world will benefit from Black’s artistry.
“He breaks barriers everywhere he goes,” Hirsch said. “The music itself is breaking records and breaking barriers … but also, it’s him. By being authentic and by being real, he sets a new standard for what it means to be impactful in the world.”
