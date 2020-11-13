Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album

*Rihanna has joined forces with Pharrell Williams for work on her forthcoming ninth studio album.

In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, Williams gave an update the project dubbed R9 by Rihanna fans.

“Rih is in a different place right now,” Williams said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.”

He went on to say… “I’m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s—, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”

The music star then compared making music to getting into “a house.”

“There’s more than one way inside the house,” he said. “It’s not just the front door. The side doors, windows, patios. There [are] so many ways, so I don’t know that we have the time to really unpack that.”

just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020

“I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger,” he added. “It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna teased details about the album in an interview with The Associated Press last month, noting that she “just wants to have fun” with the new music.

And while it’s taking the singer longer than fans would like to put the project together, Rihanna said they “will not be disappointed” once the album finally drops.

“I am always working on music,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”

She continued: “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”